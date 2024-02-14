BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers (Updated) ft. Towhid Hridoy and Tanvir Islam

Fortune Barishal secured a comprehensive 27-run win over Durdanto Dhaka in the 31st match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 on Wednesday, while Comilla Victorians bagged a solid seven-wicket win over Khulna Tigers in the 32nd contest.

Fortune Barishal batted first and posted a total of 186/6 in 20 overs in the earlier game. Captain Tamim Iqbal was the standout batter with 71 runs off 45 balls. He hit seven fours and four sixes. Saifuddin played a perfect cameo, scoring 23* off six balls with two fours and as many sixes.

Alauddin Babu claimed a three-wicket haul, conceding 30 runs in four overs, while Taskin Ahmed claimed two wickets. Shoriful Islam got one wicket.

In response, Dhaka could rack up only 159/8 in 20 overs. Alex Ross was the star batter with 89* runs in 49 balls, an innings featuring five fours and seven sixes. However, with other batters not stepping up, they lost the game by 27 runs. Mohammad Saifuddin and Khaled Ahmed claimed three wickets each for Barishal.

In the 32nd game, Khulna Tigers won the toss and elected to bat first. They racked up a good total of 164/8 in 20 overs. Evin Lewis was the top-scorer with 36 runs in 20 balls, a knock that had three fours and two sixes. Moeen Ali and Matthew Forde scalped two wickets each for Comilla.

In the chase, Comilla Victorians finished off the game in 16.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Towhid Hridoy was the wrecker-in-chief with 91* runs in 47 balls, hitting seven fours and as many sixes while Jaker Ali smacked 40* runs in 31 balls with two fours and three sixes.

Here are the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2024.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Towhid Hridoy (CV) 9 9 2 341 108* 48.71 213 160.09 1 1 2 25 19 2 Mohammad Naim (DRD) 10 10 - 276 64 27.6 213 129.57 - 2 - 24 14 3 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 9 9 - 273 71 30.33 224 121.87 - 1 - 28 10 4 AI Ross (DRD) 9 9 2 272 89* 38.85 182 149.45 - 3 - 25 13 5 Babar Azam (RR)"}">Babar Azam (RR) 6 6 1 251 62 50.2 219 114.61 - 2 - 27 2 6 Anamul Haque (KT) 9 9 3 251 67* 41.83 211 118.95 - 3 1 19 10 7 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL)"}">Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 9 9 1 240 68* 30 195 123.07 - 2 - 19 7 8 Soumya Sarkar (BRSAL) 9 9 1 226 75* 28.25 172 131.39 - 1 1 22 11 9 Zakir Hasan (SYS) 9 9 1 201 70* 25.12 160 125.62 - 1 2 23 4 10 Nurul Hasan (RR) 9 9 4 198 46 39.6 137 144.52 - - - 13 10

Victorians’ star batter Towhid Hridoy moved up from third to pole position in the run-scoring charts with 341 runs from nine innings. Dhaka’s Mohammad Naim (276) has slipped from top to second rank.

Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal has surged from the sixth to third position, having accumulated 273 runs from nine innings. Dhaka's Alex Ross (272) has rocketed from 13th to fourth rank. Babar Azam, who has amassed 251 runs, has slid from second to fifth slot.

Anamul Haque (251) slipped from fifth to sixth spot. Mushfiqur Rahim (240) slipped from fourth to seventh slot. Soumya Sarkar (226) retained his eighth position in the tally. Zakir Hasan (201) descended from the seventh to the ninth slot. Nurul Hasan (198) went down from ninth to 10th spot.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 10 10 224 37.2 - 315 18 4/24 17.5 8.43 12.44 1 - 2 Mahedi Hasan (RR)"}">Mahedi Hasan (RR) 9 9 160 26.4 1 171 13 3/11 13.15 6.41 12.3 - - 3 Shakib Al Hasan (RR)"}">Shakib Al Hasan (RR) 8 8 182 30.2 1 189 13 3/16 14.53 6.23 14 - - 4 Tanvir Islam (CV)"}">Tanvir Islam (CV) 9 9 169 28.1 1 205 11 4/13 18.63 7.27 15.36 1 - 5 Mustafizur Rahman (CV)"}">Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 9 9 165 27.3 - 263 11 3/32 23.9 9.56 15 - - 6 Khaled Ahmed (BRSAL) 6 6 125 20.5 - 186 10 4/31 18.6 8.92 12.5 1 - 7 Mohammad Imran (BRSAL) 6 6 129 21.3 - 188 10 4/29 18.8 8.74 12.9 1 - 8 R Ngarava (SYS) 6 6 134 22.2 - 190 10 4/30 19 8.5 13.4 1 - 9 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 9 9 162 27 - 200 10 3/29 20 7.4 16.2 - - 10 Bilal Khan (CC) 9 9 200 33.2 - 289 10 3/24 28.9 8.67 20 - -

Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, and Tanvir Islam continue to occupy the top four positions in the wickets standings. Shoriful has scalped 18 wickets, while Mahedi Hasan and Shakib has claimed 13 wickets apiece at 13.15 and 14.53, respectively. Tanvir Islam has picked up 11 wickets, at an average of 18.63.

Mustafizur Rahman (11) has climbed up from eighth to fifth slot with an average of 23.9. Khaled Ahmed (10) has rocketed from 15th to sixth spot at 18.6. Mohammad Imran (10) slid from fifth to seventh slot, averaging 18.8.

Richard Ngarava (10) and Hasan Mahmud (10) descended two positions to occupy the eighth and ninth ranks at 19 and 20. Bilal Khan (10) has moved down from ninth to 10th position at an average of 28.9.

