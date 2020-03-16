×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

BREAKING: Cricket South Africa announce 60-day suspension of all cricket activity with immediate effect

  • Cricket South Africa have officially suspended all forms of cricket in the country for the next 60 days.
  • Ireland's six-match tour of Zimbabwe has also been called off as well due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sai Teja
ANALYST
News
Modified 16 Mar 2020, 20:21 IST

South African cricket team
South African cricket team

Cricket South Africa have officially suspended all forms of cricket in the country for the next 60 days with immediate effect in light of the COVID-19 outbreak currently plaguing the world, as confirmed by president Cyril Ramaphosa. This includes First-class cricket, List A cricket (Momentum Cup), all semi-professional and provincial cricket, as well as all junior and amateur cricket.

This suspension comes as part of a host of sporting organizations in the world suspending their respective sports as the severity of the coronavirus outbreak shows no signs of slowing down. The senior ODI squad have already travelled back to their homeland from India after it was announced that this series will be called off as part of precautionary measures.

This also comes after several leagues such as the Premier League, NBA, NFL, UEFA Champions League and Europa League, and many other leagues taking the same decision.

The announcement also comes on the eve of the Momentum One Day Cup semi-finals that were set to be contested between the Dolphins and Knights, and the Lions and Warriors in semi-final 1 and 2 respectively. The CSA are yet to decide on whether a winner will be announced at this stage of the tournament.

Ireland's six-match tour of Zimbabwe has also been called off as well due to the COVID-19 outbreak, along with several PSL stars leaving the tournament to their homelands.

Published 16 Mar 2020, 20:21 IST
South Africa Cricket Ireland Cricket
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Semi-Final 1 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi
MS VS PSZ preview
Semi-Final 2 | Tomorrow, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Match 30 | Yesterday
KRK 150/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 154/5 (16.2 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 191/1 (18.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wickets
MS VS LHQ live score
| Yesterday
TIT 138/10 (31.5 ov)
DEA 141/7 (30.1 ov)
Knights won by 3 wickets
TIT VS DEA live score
Final | Sat, 21 Mar, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi-Final 2 | Wed, 18 Mar, 04:30 PM
Highveld Lions
Warriors
HVL VS TBA preview
Final | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Ireland in Zimbabwe 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us