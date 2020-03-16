BREAKING: Cricket South Africa announce 60-day suspension of all cricket activity with immediate effect

Cricket South Africa have officially suspended all forms of cricket in the country for the next 60 days with immediate effect in light of the COVID-19 outbreak currently plaguing the world, as confirmed by president Cyril Ramaphosa. This includes First-class cricket, List A cricket (Momentum Cup), all semi-professional and provincial cricket, as well as all junior and amateur cricket.

This suspension comes as part of a host of sporting organizations in the world suspending their respective sports as the severity of the coronavirus outbreak shows no signs of slowing down. The senior ODI squad have already travelled back to their homeland from India after it was announced that this series will be called off as part of precautionary measures.

This also comes after several leagues such as the Premier League, NBA, NFL, UEFA Champions League and Europa League, and many other leagues taking the same decision.

The announcement also comes on the eve of the Momentum One Day Cup semi-finals that were set to be contested between the Dolphins and Knights, and the Lions and Warriors in semi-final 1 and 2 respectively. The CSA are yet to decide on whether a winner will be announced at this stage of the tournament.

Ireland's six-match tour of Zimbabwe has also been called off as well due to the COVID-19 outbreak, along with several PSL stars leaving the tournament to their homelands.