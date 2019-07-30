BREAKING: Prithvi Shaw suspended for doping violation

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 678 // 30 Jul 2019, 20:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Prithvi Shaw who missed the Australia tour last year will be unavailable for the upcoming series' against West Indies and South Africa

Promising opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has been hit with a back-dated eight-month suspension for a doping violation by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This suspension will get over at midnight on 15th November 2019.

Shaw had ingested a prohibited substance which can be commonly found in cough syrups by mistake. He was found to have violated the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List of Substances through a urine sample which was taken during the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The sample was taken as part of the BCCI's anti-doping testing program on 22nd February 2019.

After thorough testing, the prohibited substance was found to be Terbutaline. Shaw might have received a heavier penalty if he hadn't admitted to this mistake. However, the 19-year-old responded that he had inadvertently taken the prohibited substance because he bought an over the counter cough syrup for his cough.

The governing body for cricket in India were satisfied with this explanation and hence gave him only a back-dated eight-month suspension that starts from 22nd February, the date on which the sample was taken. However, the BCCI ADR Article 10.10.2 requires Shaw to serve at least one half of the period of ineligibility. As a result, the BCCI deemed the suspension to have started on 16th March 2019 and will end on 15th November 2019.

Even though Shaw can resume playing only on 16th November, he will be allowed to train with his domestic team or any club or other member organisation of the BCCI after midnight on 15th September 2019.

This could be a potential reason for his exclusion from the upcoming tour of the West Indies. If selected, he will be able to return for the second Test against Bangladesh at home in the second half of November.