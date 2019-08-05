BREAKING: Star fast-bowler Dale Steyn announces retirement from Test cricket

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 56 // 05 Aug 2019, 21:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 36-year-old last played a Test match against Sri Lanka in February this year

South African legend and star fast-bowler Dale Steyn has called time on his illustrious Test career with immediate effect. Steyn retires with 439 Test wickets which is a record for South Africa. He is also the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history

The 36-year-old will, however, continue to feature for his country in limited-overs cricket. He is also contracted by Cricket South Africa (CSA) for white-ball cricket.

“Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally. It’s terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what’s more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport," Steyn said.

“I’d like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific, because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats. Thank you.”

This decision comes on the back of his withdrawal from the 2019 Cricket World Cup which ended last month due to inflammation in his right shoulder. It was an injury he picked up while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. He was ruled out for a foreseeable period after that injury.

Steyn underwent an operation in 2016 after suffering a fractured bone in his shoulder during the Perth Test against Australia. He made a successful return to all formats of international cricket after that by playing against Zimbabwe last year in October. He was even signed up as a late replacement by Royal Challengers but had to return home after playing a couple of games due to the above-mentioned injury.