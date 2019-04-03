Britannia partners with ICC to bring back the iconic Britannia Khao, World Cup Jao Campaign

Bengaluru, 2, April 2019: In a continuing celebration of its centenary year, Britannia Industries Ltd. brings back one of its most memorable campaigns – Britannia Khao World Cup Jao. The nostalgic campaign, which debuted in 1999, brings together two Indian powerhouses – food and cricket. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is no doubt one of the biggest events of the year and thus Britannia’s campaign is bigger than ever before with the mega prize going to 100 consumers who will each win an all-expenses-paid trip to watch a match live at the World Cup in England and Wales.

The promotion is also set to offer a bouquet of experiences and rewards to millions of consumers who SMS an (on pack) promo code. The carnival of prizes includes a lucky draw as well as assured gifts such as e-vouchers and signed memorabilia from cricket legends.

Mr. Ali Harris Shere, VP - Marketing, Britannia Industries Ltd., said, “It is most rewarding to bring back our iconic Britannia Khao World Cup Jao campaign in the biggest way possible on the completion of our centenary year. Britannia and cricket go back a long way. The original 1999 campaign was truly innovative for its time and is a marketing campaign that millions in the country still remember fondly today. This year, we’re rewarding 100+ consumers with a paid trip to cheer on their favourite cricketers in person. This, we believe, is every cricket fan’s dream come true. A bonanza of gifts and World Cup memorabilia are also up for grabs for millions of consumers.”

ICC General Manager – Commercial, Campbell Jamieson: “The ICC welcomes the partnership with Britannia and we think that the ‘Britannia Khao World Cup Jao’campaign is an exciting collaboration. Britannia, a brand focused on engaging fans across India, will offer cricket enthusiasts a chance to watch the matches live in England and Wales. The campaign also reaches out to millions of cricket fans with exciting giveaways across the duration of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. Britannia has always had a strong connect with the sport and we’re pleased to have them partner with us to help ignite cricket fever across India.”

Today, at a launch event held in Bangalore, Britannia invited 1983 India cricket legends Kapil Dev, Roger Binny, Syed Kirmani and Kris Srikkanth to help kick off the campaign. The legends, who evoke a sense of pride and nostalgia in every Indian cricket fan, shared their most memorable moments from 1983 and how it was every Indian fan’s support that drove them to win.

Through the campaign, which runs from April to June, each consumer who purchases a Britannia product with the Britannia Khao World Cup Jao promo on pack can participate in the campaign by ‘SMS’ing the promo code. Each Britannia pack has runs which will be added to the consumer’s account once created. For every 100 runs, the consumer will win an assured prize. More details, as well as terms and conditions, can be found on www.britanniacontest.com.

