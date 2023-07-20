BRW vs MP Prediction: Who will win today’s Global T20 Canada 2023 match?

The Brampton Wolves (BRW) and the Mississauga Panthers (MP) are set to face each other in the first match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Friday, July 21. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario will host the encounter.

BRW have a strong squad at their disposal. Usman Khan and Max O’Dowd are likely to open the batting. Khan has made a name for himself as a clean striker of the ball. The right-handed batter also holds the record for the fastest hundred in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). O’Dowd, on the other hand, has scored runs heavily for the Netherlands in ODIs and T20Is.

Mark Chapman and Hussain Talat will bring solidity to their batting unit, while all-rounders Colin de Grandhomme and Jan Frylinck will take up the finishing duties. Australia's Chris Green is a handy T20 bowler and can also chip in with the bat in hand, while Harbhajan Singh will bring in a lot of experience.

The Panthers also have a pretty decent squad for the tournament. Chris Gayle, Cameron Delport and Tom Cooper have loads of experience under their belt. Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik is among the leading run-scorers in T20 cricket and his skills as a leader will also come in handy.

James Neesham and Azam Khan will add firepower to MP’s middle order. Zahoor Khan and Usman Qadir are also expected to play key roles.

Global T20 Canada 2023, BRW vs MP Prediction: Can the Panthers beat the Wolves?

The Wolves are expected to cruise past the Panthers in the opening match of the tournament. They have some of the best T20 players in the business and it will be tough for the Panthers to go past them.

Prediction: Brampton Wolves to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the BRW vs MP match? Brampton Wolves (BRW) Mississauga Panthers (MP) 0 votes