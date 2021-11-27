BT vs DB prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

Bangla Tigers (BT) and Delhi Bulls (DB) will lock horns in the 23rd match of the T10 League 2021-22 on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Tigers, led by Faf du Plessis, are in imperious form. They started with two losses but are now on a five-match win streak. BT are second in the points table, and have an incredible net run rate of 1.73.

On Saturday, Du Plessis’ men defeated the Chennai Braves by nine wickets. After sending the opposition in, BT restricted the Braves to an under-par score of 89-4. Luke Fletcher picked up two wickets, while Luke Wood and Ben Howell also bowled well. Karim Janat couldn’t get a wicket, but bowled at a run-a-ball.

In response, BT chased the target down in a mere 5.5 overs. Hazratullah Zazai came out firing on all cylinders, and stayed not out on 46 off 16 balls. Johnson Charles also chipped in with a handy 15-ball 30.

Meanwhile, the Bulls, led by Dwayne Bravo, have gone off the boil after winning three matches on the trot. On Saturday, the Deccan Gladiators defeated them by eight wickets. After being put in to bat first, DB could only manage 94-6.

Romario Shepherd’s unbeaten 10-ball 26 gave DB’s score some respectability. Their bowlers couldn’t make much of an impact, though, as the Gladiators romped home in just 6.1 overs. Akeal Hosein and Adil Rashid picked up one wicket apiece.

Can the Bulls (DB) beat the Tigers (BT)?

The Tigers are on a rampage in the competition, having won five games in a row. If they beat the Bulls, BT will become the first team to qualify for the second round of the T10 competition.

The Bulls, meanwhile, have lost momentum in the tournament. Another loss is likely to set the cat amongst the pigeons in their camp. The Tigers seem favourites to win this game.

Prediction: BT to win this game.

