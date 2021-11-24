BT vs DG prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

The Bangla Tigers and Deccan Gladiators will lock horns in Match No.15 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Thursday. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Tigers, led by Faf du Plessis, started their campaign with two losses on the trot. However, having lost both their previous two matches, the Tigers, slowly but surely, are climbing the ladder. Their net run rate of 0.472 is also pretty healthy for the time being.

In their last game, the Tigers defeated the Chennai Braves by nine wickets. After electing to field first, they restricted the Braves to an under-par score of 90 for six in 10 overs. Benny Howell picked up two wickets, with Luke Wood, Karim Janat and Isuru Udana also bowling brilliantly.

The Tigers’ batters came out all guns blazing and chased the target down in 4.2 overs with 34 balls left in their innings. Johnson Charles’ 36 and Hazratullah Zazai’s nine-ball 34 set the tone for the run-chase. Will Jacks smashed a five-ball 14 to take the Tigers over the finish line.

The Gladiators, led by Wahab Riaz, have had an impressive journey thus far in the T10 league. After losing to table toppers Team Abu Dhabi, they have beaten the Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors without much fuss. In their previous game, the Gladiators beat the Warriors by six wickets.

After opting to field first, they restricted the Warriors to a paltry score of 70 for six on the board. Wanindu Hasaranga was unplayable as he picked up two wickets and gave away five runs in two overs. Thereafter, the Gladiators chased the target down in only 7.1 overs.

Can the Tigers win their third match in a row?

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The Tigers’ batters looked ominous in their previous encounter as they won the game with more than five overs to spare. Their bowlers have also gained back their rhythm to a significant extent.

But getting past the Gladiators may not be a cakewalk for the Tigers. If they want to get a big score on the board, the Tigers need to find a way of countering Hasaranga. For that reason, Gladiators seem to be the favorites for now.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

