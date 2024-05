Bukhatir T10 League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

After the conclusion of the Bukhatir T20 League 2024 on May 12, the Bukhatir T10 League will commence on May 13 and continue till June 14. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will be the host venue for the T10 league.

The upcoming T10 league will feature 16 teams are divided into two Groups A & B. Group A consists of teams namely, CSS Group, Dubai Thunders, Fly Emirates, Karwan Cricket Club, Muhamand Warriors, UAE Kings XI, Prim Height Transport, and V Eleven Cricket Club.

Group B includes Colatta Warriors, Globelink Weststar, Mawa Chemicals, Gems Education CC, Seven Districts Hybrid, Z Games Strikers, Brickwork Development, and Golden Sapero Technical Service.

Each team of the respective group will play once with the other seven teams in a single round-robin format. A total of 70 matches will be played out of which 56 are group stage matches. The group stage will be followed by knockout stages of four Cup Quarter-Finals and Plate Quarter Finals each.

After completing the knockout stage, two Cup Semi-Final and Plate Semi-Final matches will be followed by one Plate Final. The winner of the Plate-Final will face the Cup Semi-Final winner in the Cup final on June 14.

Without any further ado, let's delve into the schedule and timings of the upcoming 2024 Bukhatir T10 League.

Bukhatir T10 League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

13 May, 09:15 PM

Match 1 - Brickwork Development vs Globelink Weststar

14 May, 12:00 AM

Match 2 - Mawa Chemicals vs Gems Education CC

14 May, 09:15 PM

Match 3 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Dubai Thunders

15 May, 12:00 AM

Match 4 - V Eleven Cricket Club vs UAE Kings XI

15 May, 09:15 PM

Match 5 - Fly Emirates vs Muhamand Warriors

16 May, 12:00 AM

Match 6 - Z Games Strikers vs Golden Sapero Technical Service

16 May, 09:15 PM

Match 7 - Seven Districts Hybrid vs Colatta Warriors

17 May, 12:00 AM

Match 8 - Mawa Chemicals vs Globelink Weststar

17 May, 09:15 PM

Match 9 - Fly Emirates vs Dubai Thunders

18 May, 12:00 AM

Match 10 - Muhamand Warriors vs UAE Kings XI

18 May, 07:00 PM

Match 11 - Prim Height Transport vs V Eleven Cricket Club

18 May, 09:15 PM

Match 12 - Colatta Warriors vs Mawa Chemicals

19 May, 12:00 AM

Match 13 - Z Games Strikers vs Brickwork Development

19 May, 07:00 PM

Match 14 - CSS Group vs UAE Kings XI

19 May, 09:15 PM

Match 15 - Seven Districts Hybrid vs Golden Sapero Technical Service

20 May, 12:00 AM

Match 16 - Prim Height Transport vs Muhamand Warriors

20 May, 09:15 PM

Match 17 - Fly Emirates vs V Eleven Cricket Club

21 May, 12:00 AM

Match 18 - Z Games Strikers vs Colatta Warriors

21 May, 09:15 PM

Match 19 - CSS Group vs Dubai Thunders

22 May, 12:00 AM

Match 20 - Brickwork Development vs Mawa Chemicals

22 May, 09:15 PM

Match 21 - Colatta Warriors vs Gems Education CC

23 May, 12:00 AM

Match 22 - Golden Sapero Technical Service vs Globelink Weststar

23 May, 09:15 PM

Match 23 - Fly Emirates vs UAE Kings XI

24 May, 12:00 AM

Match 24 - Muhamand Warriors vs Dubai Thunders

24 May, 09:15 PM

Match 25 - Karwan Cricket Club vs CSS Group

25 May, 12:00 AM

Match 26 - Z Games Strikers vs Gems Education CC

25 May, 07:00 PM

Match 27 - Prim Height Transport vs UAE Kings XI

25 May, 09:15 PM

Match 28 - Seven Districts Hybrid vs Mawa Chemicals

26 May, 12:00 AM

Match 29 - Golden Sapero Technical Service vs Colatta Warriors

26 May, 07:00 PM

Match 30 - Z Games Strikers vs Globelink Weststar

26 May, 09:15 PM

Match 31 - Karwan Cricket Club vs V Eleven Cricket Club

27 May, 12:00 AM

Match 32 - Brickwork Development vs Gems Education CC

27 May, 09:15 PM

Match 33 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Fly Emirates

28 May, 12:00 AM

Match 34 - Prim Height Transport vs CSS Group

28 May, 09:15 PM

Match 35 - Colatta Warriors vs Globelink Weststar

29 May, 12:00 AM

Match 36 - Seven Districts Hybrid vs Brickwork Development

29 May, 09:15 PM

Match 37 - Karwan Cricket Club vs UAE Kings XI

30 May, 12:00 AM

Match 38 - Prim Height Transport vs Dubai Thunders

30 May, 09:15 PM

Match 39 - CSS Group vs V Eleven Cricket Club

31 May, 12:00 AM

Match 40 - Seven Districts Hybrid vs Gems Education CC

31 May, 09:15 PM

Match 41 - V Eleven Cricket Club vs Muhamand Warriors

1 June, 12:00 AM

Match 42 - Golden Sapero Technical Service vs Mawa Chemicals

1 June, 07:00 PM

Match 43 - Gems Education CC vs Globelink Weststar

1 June, 09:15 PM

Match 44 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Prim Height Transport

2 June, 12:00 AM

Match 45 - UAE Kings XI vs Dubai Thunders

2 June, 07:00 PM

Match 46 - Z Games Strikers vs Seven Districts Hybrid

2 June, 09:15 PM

Match 47 - CSS Group vs Fly Emirates

3 June, 12:00 AM

Match 48 - Colatta Warriors vs Brickwork Development

3 June, 09:15 PM

Match 49 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Muhamand Warriors

4 June, 12:00 AM

Match 50 - Golden Sapero Technical Service vs Gems Education CC

4 June, 09:15 PM

Match 51 - V Eleven Cricket Club vs Dubai Thunders

5 June, 12:00 AM

Match 52 - Z Games Strikers vs Mawa Chemicals

5 June, 09:15 PM

Match 53 - Seven Districts Hybrid vs Globelink Weststar

6 June, 12:00 AM

Match 54 - Prim Height Transport vs Fly Emirates

6 June, 09:15 PM

Match 55 - CSS Group vs Muhamand Warriors

7 June, 12:00 AM

Match 56 - Golden Sapero Technical Service vs Brickwork Development

8 June, 07:00 PM

Cup Quarter Final - 1

TBC vs TBC

8 June, 09:15 PM

Cup Quarter Final - 2

TBC vs TBC

9 June, 12:00 AM

Cup Quarter Final - 3

TBC vs TBC

9 June, 07:00 PM

Cup Quarter Final - 4

TBC vs TBC

9 June, 09:15 PM

Plate Quarter Final 1

TBC vs TBC

10 June, 12:00 AM

Plate Quarter Final 2

TBC vs TBC

10 June, 09:15 PM

Plate Quarter Final 3

TBC vs TBC

11 June, 12:00 AM

Plate Quarter Final 4

TBC vs TBC

11 June, 09:15 PM

Cup Semi-Final - 1

TBC vs TBC

12 June, 12:00 AM

Cup Semi-Final - 2

TBC vs TBC

12 June, 09:15 PM

Plate Semi Final 1

TBC vs TBC

13 June, 12:00 AM

Plate Semi Final 2

TBC vs TBC

13 June, 09:15 PM

Plate Final

TBC vs TBC

14 June, 12:00 AM

Cup Final

TBC vs TBC

Bukhatir T10 League 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The live telecast of the T10 tournament is not available. The Bukhatir T10 League 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Fans can purchase a match pass of 19₹ or a tour pass of 79₹ to enjoy the live-streaming.

Bukhatir T10 League 2024: Full Squads

Colatta Warriors

Afsal PP, Junaid Shamsu, Sohaib Khan, Athul Ajay M, Janaka Chaturanga, Jinish Shaji, Jishnu Sunilkumar, Mehboob Rana, Mohammed Rizwan Sabir, Muhammad Hamza, Nabeel Abdul Gafoor, Samal Udawaththa, Shad Hamza, Tahir Asif, Vishnu Sasikumar, Anoop Unnithan (C&WK), Shakkeer Hydru (WK), Hardik Pai, Israr Ahmed, Pratham Mahale, Syed Ashiq.

Globelink Weststar

Abhay Jotin, Jiju Janardhanan, Laxman Sreekumar (c), Vishnu Sukumaran, Abdul Safar, Al Ameen Sainudeen, Aneesh Somasekharan, Basil Hameed, Mazhar Hussain, Hari Prasanth (WK), Vineeth Viswanathan (WK), Furqan Shafique, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Mohammad Ashik, Mohammed Ajmal, Rahul Suvarna, Shanib Muhammad.

Mawa Chemicals

Aryan Saxena, Ghulam Farid (c), Ghulam Murtaza, Jamshaid Zafar, Rashid Habib, Salik Shah, Abdul Muqtadar Babar, Abdullah Kayani, Muhammad Shahdad, Salman Randhawa, Uzair Khan, Razaq Khaderkhel (WK), Umer Arshad (WK), Aqeel Fakhar, Faisal Altaf, Muhammad Mudassar, Muhammad Zahid, Sheraz Ahmad.

V Eleven Cricket Club

Anas Malik, Hussain Ahmad, MD Ahsan, Mithun Dhakkan, Moin Khan, Rathesh Poojari, Fujail Farooqui (c), Laxman Manjrekar, Mohammad Waseem, Mohammed Hassan, Tarun Kumar, Salman Shahid (Wk), Vibhor Shahi (Wk), Wilson Gajbiv (Wk), Jibran Zaib, Maiwand Jalalzai, Ryan Dsouza.

Muhamand Warriors

Ahmad Khan, Mohad Gul, Sohail Shah, Faras Khan, Habib Ullah, Kashif Khan, Muhammad Saad Ali, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Saad Afridi, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Yasir Khan, Usman Bangash (Wk), Yaqoob Muhmand (Wk), Zahid Muhmand (Wk), Hilal Afghan, Irfan Yousufzai, Muhammad Adil.

Dubai Thunders

Almas Hafiz, Basir Bhat, Buta Singh, Paramjot Kalyan, Sapandeep Singh, Hassan Abbasi, Israr Ahmed, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Atif, Touqeer Riyasat, Abdul Shakoor (Wk), Danish Hafiz (Wk), Sandeep Singh (Wk), Harry Bharwal, Kashif D, ud, Keshav Sharma, Krishan Paul, Mohammad, Altaf, Sabir Rao.

UAE Kings XI

Abdullah Azhar, Alishan Sharafu, Fahad Nawaz, MD Mafujur Sojib Shajib, Shahrukh Sheikh, Usman Masood, Aamir Khan, Khalid Shah, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Muhammad Naeem, Rehan Khan, Tharindu Perera, Aryansh Sharma (Wk), Junaid Jawo (Wk), Muhammad Irfan, Naiemur Rahman, Nav Pabreja, Saiful Rahman, Tahir Zaman, Zaffir Chowdhury, Zahoor Khan.

Prim Height Transport

Amjad Gul, Babar Ghazanfar, Rafeeq Zaman, Saqib Khan, Zaman Attari, Fakhar Abbas, Habib Ur Rehman, Natif Naseem, Bilal Cheema (Wk), Fahad Khan (Wk), Zeeshan Abid (Wk), Adil Shahzad Hakim, Asmatullah Lucky, Basit Ali Khan, Farid Ghulam, Hidayatullah Ayobi, Irfan Ullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan.

Gems Education CC

Zafar Raja (c), Deepak Jaiswar, Deepak Tilakdhari, Karan Saini, Muhammad Anwar, Naik Muhammad, Qaiser Nawaz, Revelino Fernandes, Sayyed Hamza, Usman Younas, Ahmad Khalid, Asim Arshad, Dawood Ejaz, Harshit Seth, Shahid Bhutta, Muhammd Salman (Wk), Sajid Iqbal (Wk), Bilal Akbar, Hazrat Bilal, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Jamshaid, Muhammad Mohsin, Shahid Nawaz.

CSS Group

Abhiram Hrithwik, Albin Alias, Muhammad Hafeef, Renjith Mani, Athul Raveendran, Rabin Krishnan, Rojith Ganesh (c), Vishnu Raj, Adeeb Usmani (Wk), Aquib Fazal (Wk), Danish Sarhadi (Wk), Mohammad Afzal (Wk), Ahmed Farzeen, Amir Hamza, Gihan Chathuranga, Nipun Babu, Yasir Ahmed.

Fly Emirates

Clive Alfonso, Fayaz Dongargoan, Irfan Arif, Krishna Karate, Senthil Prabhu, Adil Reyal, Ameen Miflal, Krishna Kumar, Melan Philiph, Nigel Fernandez, Umar Jutt, Umar Shah, Usman Mushtaq (c), Varun Thakur, Wajahat Rasool, Yasitha Abeykoon, Ansar Hashir (Wk), Azeem Khan (Wk), Damith Jayasuria (Wk), Navin Nagarajan (Wk), Afkar Amrudeen, Shaheen Ali, Shahvez Khan, Shamim Ali, Shoaib Khan, Ubaidullah.

Karwan Cricket Club

Hameedullah Khan, Waqas Jutt, Yusuf Khan, Zohaib Khan, Abdul Ghaffar, Hazrat Luqman, Rehman Ghani, Rohan Mustafa, Said Nazeer Afridi, Zahid Ali, Furqan Khalil (Wk), Ihtisham Ul Haq (Wk), Ali Iqbal, Awais Ali Shah, Babar Iqbal (C), Khuzaima Tanveer, Saif Ali Ghouri, Sayam Khan.

Seven Districts Hybrid

Atta Rahman, Nabeel Aziz, Sahil Arman, Zain Ullah, Farhan Khan, Ibrar Ahmed, Junaid Afridi, Muhammad Aftab, Muhammad Haider ( c ), Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Farman Ali (Wk), Saqib Jamil (Wk), Syed Haider (Wk), Awais Ahmed, Nabeel Arshad, Wahab Hassan, Zeeshan Naseer.

Z Games Strikers

Ahaan Fernandes, Lovepreet Bajwa, Mohammad Nadeem, Daniyal Liaqat, Muhammad Aizaz, Muhammad Ismail, Nilansh Keswani, Raees Ahmed, Ronak Panoly, Sardar Bahzad, Abdullah Saleem (Wk), Shahrukh Amin (Wk), Yasir Kaleem, Arsalan Ahmad, Aryaman Sharma, Danish Qureshi, Mubeen Ali, Muhammad Taimoor, Nadir Hussain.

Brickwork Development

Asif Khan, Junaid Khan, Rahul Chopra, Rajan Kumar, Harshit Kaushik, Mayank Chowdary, Niaz ul Islam, Sagar Kalyan, Shahbaz Ali, Umair Ali Khan, Wajid Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed (Wk), Hamdan Tahir (Wk), Ankur Sangwan, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ahmed, Muhammad Zubair Zohaib, Mujahid Amin, Saqib Manshad.

Golden Sapero Technical Service

Ali Abid, Ghaffar Hussain, Irfan Ashraf, Muhammad Farooq, Nasir Faraz, Taimoor Ali, Zain Butt, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Abdul Malik, Kashif Javed, Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Saqlain, Syed Kazim Raza, Wajahat Butt, Haseeb Ur Rehman (Wk), Kamran Atta (Wk), Muhammad Imran (Wk), Muhammad Imran OD (Wk), Safeer Tariq (Wk), Shahzaib Alam (Wk), Ali Afridi, Bilal Sharif, Irfan Maqsood, Saifullah Noor, Shery Malik, Syed Kashif Alam, Zubair Khan.

