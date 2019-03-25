×
Bumrah's injury gives Kohli sleepless night, pacer fit

IANS
NEWS
News
610   //    25 Mar 2019, 12:52 IST
IANS Image
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah hurt his left shoulder after trying to save a run during the third IPL 2019 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 24, 2019. (Photo: IANS)
By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) India and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah might have given everyone a sleepless night on Sunday after he injured his shoulder during the last ball of the Delhi Capitals innings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Wankhede Stadium. However, the good news is that the fast bowler is fit and it was just a case of shoulder spasm.

While Bumrah not coming out to bat in the Mumbai innings raised further concerns, it has now known that it was just a case of the team management taking a precautionary measure as he is an integral part of the Indian team with the World Cup round the corner.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that the fast bowler was fit by the time he reached the team hotel.

"He is fit and it was just a case of shoulder spasm, nothing serious at all. He is an integral part of both Team India and Mumbai Indians and with the World Cup round the corner, the management felt it was best to keep him away from the batting crease on Sunday," the source said.

In fact, even Indian team skipper Virat Kohli and the team management were worried by the turn of events and Team India physio Patrick Farhart got in touch with MI physio Nitin Patel on Monday morning to check on Bumrah's status.

"Everyone was concerned and Patrick spoke to Nitin on Monday morning to gauge the situation and the future course of action as Bumrah is an integral part of the Indian team going into the World Cup in May. But, there is nothing to worry and he is likely to take the field in the next game," the source said.

It was the last ball of the Delhi Capitals innings when Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled the perfect yorker that Rishabh Pant just managed to squeeze out. With the ball headed towards mid-on, Bumrah put in the dive to stop the batsmen from completing a single. What followed was an injured Bumrah crying in pain as the MI fielder and Pant converged to check on him. Physio Patel walked him off the ground.

Speaking at the end of the last ODI between India and Australia at the Ferozeshah Kotla, skipper Kohli had spoken about the need to be smart during the IPL and not miss the bus to the World Cup that starts on May 30.

"We told the players 'go and enjoy these two months in IPL, don't think of performance pressure or 'I have to do this or that'. We've given the responsibility to the player to be smart, to inform the management of the franchise and be in touch with Patrick, our physio.

"Not to say we won't be committed to the IPL, but we've got to be smart... No one will be forced to do something. Eventually, everyone will know no one wants to miss the bus to the World Cup and cost the team good balance," he had said.

The injury to his pace spearhead in the ODI team surely gave him a sleepless night on Sunday, but all is well that ends well.

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

