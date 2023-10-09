“Bus few weeks” – Suryakumar Yadav reacts to KL Rahul’s love for wearing hoodies amid winter chills in Delhi ahead of IND vs AFG World Cup match

KL Rahul, who is in the limelight following his heroics with the bat against Australia in the 2023 World Cup match, shared a picture wearing a hoodie on social media on Monday, October 9.

In a picture shared on Instagram, the wicketkeeper-batter can be seen taking a mirror selfie with his iPhone. The 31-year-old wore cream-colored pants with a grey colored hoodie over a black T-shirt. He opted for a matching cap and sneakers to complete his dapper look. He captioned the post:

“When is hoodie szn (season).”

For the uninitiated, Rahul loves wearing hoodies and often shares pictures in the same outfit, especially during India's tour of England.

Suryakumar Yadav responded:

“Bus (only) few weeks.”

Suryakumar Yadav reacts to KL Rahul's latest Instagram post.

Rahul’s social media post came after the Men in Blue reached Delhi for their next World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, scheduled to be played on October 11.

Winter is usually experienced in India from November to January. Delhi is one of the most popular destinations to enjoy winter in India. Winter chills in Delhi could be experienced from as early as October.

KL Rahul slammed an unbeaten 97 as India beat Australia by six wickets

KL Rahul starred with the bat for India against Australia in their opening World Cup game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. Chasing 200, the right-handed batter smashed 97 runs off 115 balls, including two sixes and eight boundaries. Rahul, who came in when

India were 2/3 at the end of the second over, and shared a 165-run partnership with Virat Kohli to pull India back into the game. He finished the game with a match-winning six.

The middle-order batter hasn’t looked back since his comeback after a lengthy injury layoff, scoring 402 runs in seven innings at an average of 100.5, including one ton and three half-centuries.

Rahul’s match-winning performance came after his unbeaten 111 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup. He followed it up with a couple of half-centuries against Australia in the 50-over series. He will look to continue his exploits against Afghanistan and the remaining World Cup games.