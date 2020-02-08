Bushfire Cricket Bash 2020: Kit manufacturer Kookaburra turns back the clock with retro bats

Bushfire Cricket Bash will feature a match between Gilchrist XI and Ponting XI

What's the story?

Australian kit manufacturer Kookaburra is doing its bit to hype up the upcoming Bushfire Cricket Bash 2020. The all-star match between Gilchrist XI and Ponting XI has gained the attention of the entire cricket universe with the retired legends returning to the cricket field for a noble cause, and Kookaburra has come up with four retro-styled bats for the occasion.

The background

In order to raise funds for the Australian bushfire relief, former cricket superstars will clash against each other in a 10-overs a side match this Sunday. Among the big names confirmed are 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh, multiple World Cup winner Ricky Ponting, fast bowling legend Wasim Akram and Caribbean batting virtuoso Brian Lara.

Yuvraj Singh

Even Sachin Tendulkar, arguably the world's greatest batsman ever, will come out of retirement to face an over from Ellyse Perry.

The heart of the matter

So good! Ricky Ponting was back in the nets yesterday ahead of the Bushfire Cricket Bash on Sunday, and Adam Gilchrist is a little worried... #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/SyReVHigVH — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 7, 2020

As per a report by cricket.com.au, the bats to be used for the match have been covered by vintage-styled stickers to add a throwback element. The bats will be signed by all the players after the match and they will be auctioned to raise funds for bushfire relief.

A video of Ponting batting with the blade reminiscent of the one that he used in the 1997 Ashes series has also surfaced on the internet.

Cricket Australia Bushfire Cricket Bash Media Opportunity

Brad Hodge, Justin Langer and Brad Haddin will also use their old-styled bats while batting in the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

What's next?

With the charity match between the legends to take place tomorrow, the fans are looking forward to seeing their favorite players come out and play the game one more time. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this star-studded battle.