Bushfire Cricket Bash 2020: ‘Was nervous, didn’t know whether I’d see the ball or not', reveals Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar with Ellyse Perry

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also was a part of the Bushfire Bash as he decided to play one over to be bowled by Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry. Tendulkar turned back the clock as he displayed his trademark cover drive and flicks in that one over. However, he later revealed that he was too nervous as it was a long time since he had faced the ball in the middle.

“I think I was more nervous than (Perry) because I was not sure whether I was going to see the ball or not," Tendulkar was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au

"I was more nervous than she was" - Sachin Tendulkar did his bit for the #BigAppeal today, facing Aussies Ellyse Perry & Annabel Sutherland. You can still donate at https://t.co/HgP8Vhnk9s pic.twitter.com/6bLWPSJ5Lh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2020

"I told her (Perry) that after last evening’s net, I did one throwdown session and I said, ‘I can see the ball but I cannot guarantee whether the ball is going to hit the bat’, at least I could see the ball and spend some time in the middle,” he further added.

The communities affected by the horrible Bushfire needed a huge amount of funds to be restored and Tendulkar believed that it was important to participate in this noble cause. Thus, he went against the advice of his doctor who had advised him to not put excessive pressure on his shoulder.

“Today in fact I’ve gone against the doctor’s advice because we thought if I could get out there and play an over, we’d be able to generate some money and that was the understanding so I’m here for that cause and I think we’ve been able to generate a decent amount,” Tendulkar stated.