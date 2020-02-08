Bushfire Cricket Bash 2020: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details, fixtures, and teams

Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist will lead their respective teams in the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

In a bid to raise funds for Australia's bushfire victims, former cricket stalwarts along with currently active stars will clash in a star-studded Bushfire Cricket Bash game at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday, February 09, 2020.

As per details, the Bushfire relief fundraising match will be a 10-overs a side clash and will be played as part of a double-header with the Australia-England women's T20I, which is also scheduled to be played at this venue on Sunday.

Meanwhile, all the funds raised from these games will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Previously, the Bushfire relief game was scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but due to heavy rain forecast and to preserve the pitch for the Big Bash League final, Cricket Australia made a last-minute decision to transfer this game to Junction Oval.

Bushfire Match Details

10-over Game: 9th February 2020 (Saturday)

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Time: 09:45 AM (IST), 03:15 PM (Australia), & 04:15 AM (GMT)

Playing Conditions

The Bushfire Bash comes with some interesting playing conditions:

No batsmen can be dismissed on the first ball they play.

No fixed quota of overs for the bowlers.

The powerplay phase will constitute of five overs per innings.

Captains will have the option of substituting the players whenever they desire.

Bushfire Cricket Bash 2020: Telecast and live stream

In an official release, Cricket Australia revealed the broadcast and telecast details for this game.

According to CA, Foxtel reserves the official broadcasting rights for this game in Australia and is guided to share the feed with Channel 7. The live streaming lovers can catch the exclusive action on Kayo Sports, Cricket Australia website “cricket.com.au” and the Cricket Australia live app. ABC Radio will provide ball by ball commentary of the game across Australia.

The Sony Pictures Sports Network will telecast the Bushfire game in India and other subcontinent nations on its channel Sony Six and Sony Ten, alongside OTT platform SonyLIV.

The other networks covering the Bushfire match are:

Afghanistan: Sony Liv App & Cricket Australia FB page

Bangladesh: Sony Ten

Sri Lanka: Ten Sports

England: BT Sport

Ireland: BT Sport

Pakistan: Sony Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports Nz

Canada: ATN

United States of America: Willow Cricket

Fiji: Fiji TV

South Africa: Super Sports 6

Netherlands: SportsMax

Caribbean Islands (West Indies): Flow Sports

Bermuda: SportsMax

American Samoa, Northern Marianas, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands: WillowTV

Rest of World: Cricket Australia Facebook Page

Bushfire Cricket Bash 2020 Squads

Former Australia cricketers Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist will lead the teams that will feature a host of legendary Australian cricketers alongside four overseas cricketers with three being part of the on-field clash. The overseas cricketers participating in the game are Sachin Tendulkar (non-playing coach), Yuvraj Singh, Courtney Walsh and Brain Lara.

Gilchrist XI : Coach: Tim Paine, Adam Gilchrist (C & WK), Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle and Fawad Ahmed.

Ponting XI : Coach: Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting (C), Brad Haddin (WK), Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Dan Christian and Luke Hodge.

