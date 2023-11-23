"Can’t wait to be back" - Rashid Khan gives update on back injury

On Thursday, Afghanistan and Adelaide Strikers leg-spinner Rashid Khan said his back surgery "went well" and he's eager to come back to the field.

Rashid pulled out of the 2023 Big Bash League citing his recurring injury that required a "minor" surgery. The leggie went under the knife after a middling 2023 World Cup. He took 11 wickets in nine matches at 35.27 in Afganistan's best-ever World Cup campaign where they finished sixth on the table with four wins.

"Thank you everyone for your well wishes 🙏 Thesurgery went well, now on the road to recovery 💪 Can’t wait to be back on the field 💙"

The BBL will run from December 7 - January 24. Between January 11 and 17, Afghanistan will play India in a three-match T20I series and the leg-spinner pulling out of the entire BBL season suggests that he would probably miss the T20Is too.

"A beloved member of the Strikers" - BBL franchise's GM on Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is one of the most successful bowlers in BBL history with 98 wickets from 69 matches at a stunning average of 17.51. The Strikers are yet to announce a replacement for him and will hold the Afghan's retention rights.

"Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer," the franchise's General Manager of cricket Tim Nielsen said in a statement. "Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game."

The Strikers won their maiden BBL trophy in the 2017-18 season but are yet to emulate that feat.