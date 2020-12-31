"Can't wait to see magic spells again" – Suresh Raina wishes Sreesanth luck ahead of his comeback

Suresh Raina wished Sreesanth good luck before his return to competitive cricket. The Indian fast bowler received his state cap ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020-21 on Wednesday (December 30).

Sreesanth shared a clip from the capping ceremony on his Instagram account. Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina stated in the comments box that he looked forward to seeing Sreesanth's 'magic spells' on the cricket field once again.

Suresh Raina's comment on Sreesanth's Instagram post

Suresh Raina and Sreesanth were a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian squad. While Raina has retired now, Sreesanth is still optimistic about returning to the Indian cricket team. Both veterans will play for their respective states in the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Sreesanth will lead the Kerala cricket team's pace-bowling attack. Kerala is a part of Elite Group E with Haryana, Andhra, Delhi, Mumbai, and Puducherry. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina will captain the Uttar Pradesh cricket team in the competition. Uttar Pradesh is in Elite Group A with Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, Railways, and Tripura.

Suresh Raina and Sreesanth could likely return to the IPL next year

Both Suresh Raina and Sreesanth missed the previous IPL season. While Sreesanth has been away from the league since the 2013 spot-fixing scandal, Raina missed an IPL season for the first time in 2020.

If Sreesanth impresses the franchises with his Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy performances, he could return to the IPL in 2021. Suresh Raina will likely continue to play for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. A CSK official had confirmed a few days ago that the franchise did not plan to part ways with their veteran player. A mini IPL auction will happen after the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020-21.