Can Virat Kohli ever be stopped? 

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Feature
119   //    17 Dec 2018, 13:34 IST

How many records will Kohli shatter by the time he retires?
How many records will Kohli shatter by the time he retires?

Is Virat Kohli even Human? Can he ever be stopped? If so, how can we stop him?

These are some of the questions that will be running in the mind of a bowler as he takes his run up to bowl at Kohli.

For, Kohli seems to have no weakness at all!

If the bowler bowls the ball on Kohli’s legs, he will be whipped past mid-wicket, if he gets it a little straighter on middle stump, Kohli will drive him with elegance down the ground; If he bowls an out swinger pitching on off, Kohli will transfer his weight onto the front foot and punch the ball with finesse through cover and mid off.

If the bowler bowls short, Kohli will rock onto the back foot and pull him in front of square for a boundary, or cut him fiercely past point. The ultimate truth that might probably dawn upon the bowler is this- Is there any use of trying to get this guy out? Oh My God! He is in the form of his life.

In the last three years, Kohli has indeed had a supernatural run with the bat. His numbers almost range on the verge of absurdity. The master batsman has tamed every bowling attack and plundered runs against every opposition that he has played against.

Let us gulp down some numbers. In the last 55 innings that he has played in Test cricket, Kohli has scored a colossal 3497 runs including 13 hundreds and six double hundreds. He also became the second fastest batsman in the history of Test match cricket to score 25 Test hundreds, only behind the incomparable Don Bradman.

In the ODI format of the game, the batting dynamite became the fastest ever batsman to breach the 10000 run mark, reaching there in just 205 innings (an incredible 54 innings lesser than the second placed Tendulkar). He is already second in the list of century makers in ODI cricket with 38 hundreds to his name.

In the last three years in ODI cricket, Kohli has played 50 innings and scored a staggering 3401 runs including 15 hundreds and 14 fifties. And to top it all, he is just 30 years old! Has any batsman dominated the sport for such a long period of time with such consistency and disdain as Kohli is doing right now? What can a bowler do to stop this man?

How long will this misery continue for the bowlers? How many records will he shatter by the time he retires? Kohli has already reserved his place as on one of the greats of the game, and by the time he walks into the sunset, he would have cricket to statistically high peaks never seen before.

But for now, let us celebrate the superhuman feats of this extraordinary human being.

(All Statistics are updated upto the first innings of the second Test between India And Australia)

