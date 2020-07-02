Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020: Full schedule, squads and live streaming details

The Canada T20 Niagara 2020, a four-team competition will commence on July 16 at the Niagara Cricket Center.

The tournament will feature 12 league stage matches, one semifinal and a grand final.

Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020

The Canada T20 Niagara Fest, which will also feature some big names from the Canada national cricket team will play host to 12 league stage matches prior to the semi-final and final.

The competition is scheduled to take place from July 16 to July 22, with the winner of the summit clash set to pocket 50,000 Canadian Dollars.

As for the format, the table toppers will be rewarded with a berth in the final, while the teams placed second and third on the Canada T20 Niagara Fest points table will face off in the only semi-final for the second spot in the final.

With yet another exciting tournament set to commence in mid-July, below is the full schedule, squads and live streaming details of the Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020.

Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020 full squads

Moncton Heroes

Gurkirat Singh, Sumit Thakur, Aseem Tulli, Karanbir Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Baghel Singh, Karambir Deol, Shubh Salwan, Ambrish Kalia, Gurmandeep Gill, Ram Singh.

Niagara Wonders

Ajay Sohal, Amit Rana, Amandip Singh, Yudhvir, Umang Bhanot, Dabeer Khalid, Hajinder Sinfg, Parag Sood, Rakshit Sharma, Raman Singh, Jatin Sethi.

Toronto Tigers

Satvir Warring, Sapinder Singh, Akshay, Sarward Hassan, Muhammad Yousaf, Habib Ahmed, Sanjay Gulati, Yug Khattra, Namdeep Singh, Gursewak Singh, Kunal Kumar.

Vancouver Stars

Gurvinder Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Pargash, Ravinderpal Singh, Harman, Sarbjit Singh, Gurjit Singh, Gurtej Singh, Sukhneep Sandhu, Kuljot Singh, Preet Chahal, Vansh Randhawa, Manpreet Khaira.

Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020 full schedule (All times in IST)

July 16, Thursday

Vancouver Stars v Toronto Tigers [7 PM]

Moncton Heroes v Niagara Wonders [10.30 PM]

July 17, Friday

Vancouver Stars v Niagara Wonders [7 PM]

Toronto Tigers v Moncton Heroes [10.30 PM]

July 18, Saturday

Vancouver Stars v Moncton Heroes [7 PM]

Toronto Tigers v Niagara Wonders [10.30 PM]

July 19, Sunday

Vancouver Stars v Moncton Heroes [7 PM]

Toronto Tigers v Niagara Wonders [10.30 PM]

July 20, Monday

Toronto Tigers v Moncton Heroes [7 PM]

Vancouver Stars v Niagara Wonders [10/30 PM]

July 21, Tuesday

Moncton Heroes v Niagara Wonders [7 PM]

Vancouver Stars v Niagara Wonders [10.30 PM]

July 22, Wednesday

Semifinal - Rank 2 v Rank 3 [7 PM]

Final - Rank 1 v Winner of SF [10.30 PM]

Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020 live streaming details

The Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020 will be streamed live on the One Sports Channel.