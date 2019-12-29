Cannot put a timeline on return to fitness, states Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had an injury-hit year

Once India's number-one choice in fast bowling in all three formats, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has become more of an injury-prone bowler for the past eighteen months or so. Right from missing out on India's 2018 tour of England, Bhuvneshwar has been in and out of the side too frequently for his liking.

He was recently diagnosed with a sports hernia and he is unsure how much time it will take to get the hernia cured.

"World T20 is still good nine months away. I am not thinking about that. First thing is getting fit and I don't know when I will get fit," Bhuvneshwar told PTI in an exclusive interview.

While Bhuvneshwar is not blaming the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for their reluctance to rehabilitate him and get him back to full fitness, he is perplexed as to how this hernia was not detected earlier.

NCA must have tried their best but I don't know what went wrong and why they couldn't diagnose. Still I am not the right person to comment on that as it might say something else and BCCI will come up with something else.

Bhuvaneshwar has been rather positive even after so many unfortunate injuries and believes that he needs to work hard and do is best to get back to full fitness. Despite Deepak Chahar offering similar to what he does, the Meerut fast bowler is not at all stressed about his selection for the T20 World Cup next year. He is of the opinion that he must give his best and leave the rest to those who will select the squad since that is beyond his control.

When I get fit it will be about performing. So I am not thinking about who all will be there. Thinking about selection is not in my hands and it's not my job also. My job is to perform and I will do that.