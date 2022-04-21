Capricorn Women's Tri-Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

Cricket Namibia is all set to host the women's tri-series between Uganda, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, starting on April 20, Wednesday. The final is scheduled for April 26, Tuesday.

Each team will play six matches and the top two sides at the end of the league stage will make it to the final. Mary-Anne Musonda will lead Zimbabwe while Consylate Aweko Nimungu will captain the Uganda team. Irene van Zyl will be the skipper of the Namibia women's side.

The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host all the matches of the tri-series.

Capricorn Women's Tri-Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

April 20, Wednesday

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 6:00 PM

April 21, Thursday

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women, 1:00 PM

Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 6:00 PM

April 22, Friday

Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 6:00 PM

April 23, Saturday

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 1:00 PM

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women, 6:00 PM

April 24, Sunday

Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women, 1:00 PM

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 6:00 PM

April 25, Monday

Nambia Women vs Uganda Women, 6:00 PM

April 26, Tuesday

Final, 5:30 PM

Capricorn Women's Tri-Series 2022: Live Streaming Details

Women's CricZone YouTube Channel will live stream all the matches of the series for fans in India.

Capricorn Women's Tri-Series 2022: Squads

Namibia Women

Adri van der Merwe, Edelle Van Zyl, Jurriene Diergaardt, Irene van Zyl (c), Mekelanye Mwatile, Sune Wittmann, Dietlind Foerster, Kayleen Green, Sylvia Shihepo, Yasmeen Khan (Wk), Merczerly Gorases, Shiomwenyo Namusha, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile

Uganda Women

Jimia Mohammed, Kevin Awino, Leona Babirye, Naome Bagenda, Rita Musamali, Janet Mbabazi, Patricia Malemikia, Rita Nyagendo, Shakirah Sadick, Susan Kakai, Consylate Aweko Nimungu (c), Evelyn Anyipo, Phiona Kulume, Sarah Akiteng

Zimbabwe Women

Ashley Ndiraya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Pellagia Mujaji, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Mitchel Mavunga, Precious Marange, Sharne Mayers, Modester Mupachikwa (Wk), Anesu Mushangwe, Francesca Chipare, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda

