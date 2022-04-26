×
Create
Notifications

Capricorn Women's Tri-Series Final: Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Namibian Women&#039;s Cricket Team photo (Image Courtesy: Emerging Cricket)
Namibian Women's Cricket Team photo (Image Courtesy: Emerging Cricket)
Sports4All Cricket
Sports4All Cricket
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 26, 2022 12:43 AM IST
Preview

Namibia Women will lock horns with Zimbabwe Women in the final of the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Namibia have momentum coming into this game, coming off a hard-fought victory over Uganda. Bowling first, Namibia restricted Ugandar to 93 in their allotted 20 overs. Kayleen Green top-scored with 31* before a magnificent cameo from Edelle van Zyl (27* off 15 balls) helped Namibia get across the line with one delivery and five wickets to spare.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, beat Namibia comprehensively in their last game. After being asked to bat first, the Zimbabwe openers - Kelis Ndlovu (58* off 63 balls) and Sharne Mayers (68* off 57 balls) - put up a unbeaten 156-run partnership. Francisca Chipare then picked up two wickets as Namibia were restricted to only 89 in response.

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details

Match: Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Final, Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series, 2022.

Date and Time: April 26, 2022; Tuesday, 05:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is good for batting. Batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths on this surface.

Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 9 and 27 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted, so a full game should ensue.

Probable XIs

Namibia Women

Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Wilka Mwatile, Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Irene van Zyl (c), Dietlind Foerster, Edelle van Zyl, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela.

Zimbabwe Women

Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Kelis Ndlovu, Anesu Mushangwe, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Michelle Mavunga.

Match Prediction

Namibia and Zimbabwe have both fared fell in the series. However. Zimbabwe have a better balance than the opposition, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Zimbabwe Women to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Cricket Namibia Facebook page.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Modester Mupachikwa to score a fifty?

Yes

No

Edited by Bhargav

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी