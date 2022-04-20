Capricorn Women's Tri-Series, Match 1: Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women- Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series is set to kick off on April 20. Namibia Women, Zimbabwe Women and Uganda Women will compete in the series, with the final scheduled to take place on April 26. The Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek will host all games of the Tri-Series.

The first game of the series sees Namibia Women lock horns against Zimbabwe Women on April 20. Irene van Zyl has been handed the responsibility of leading the Namibian side that have won four of their last five games.

They lost to Zimbabwe Women in their last game, which was the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier. The hosts will be looking for revenge in the first game of the Tri-Series.

Zimbabwe Women, on the other hand, have won their last five games so far. Mary-Anne Musonda will continue to lead the Zimbabwean side in the Capricorn Tri-Series. They last played a game in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier, which they won by beating Namibia Women in the final.

Zimbabwe Women have some exciting young players on their side and they will be looking to kick off the Tri-Series with a win.

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details

Match: Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 1st T20I, Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series, 2022

Date and Time: April 20, 2022, Wednesday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient early in their innings as the bowlers will get some movement with the new ball. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely.

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday. The temperature in Windhoek is expected to range between 6 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women Probable XIs

Namibia Women

Probable XI

Irene van Zyl (c), Jurriene Diergaardt, Dietlind Foerster, Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle van Zyl, Sune Wittmann

Zimbabwe Women

Probable XI

Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Francisca Chipare, Nyasha Gwanzura, Sharne Mayers, Precious Marange, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Pellagia Mujaji, Modester Mupachikwa, Loryn Phiri, Josephine Nkomo, Ashley Ndiraya

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction

The Capricorn Tri-Series 2022 will be a great opportunity for young players to showcase their skills at the top level. Namibia Women and Zimbabwe Women will square off in the first game of the series and will be looking to kick off with a win.

Zimbabwe have a good balance to their side and fans can expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Zimbabwe Women to win this encounter

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Namibia Facebook page

