Capricorn Women's Tri-Series, Match 2: Namibia Women vs Uganda Women- Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Namibia Women will square off against Uganda Women in the second game of the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022. The Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek will host this contest.

Namibia faced Zimbabwe in the first game of the Tri-Series. It was a close-fought contest, where the hosts held their nerves to get across the line. Batting first, Zimbabwe posted 130 in their 20 overs, losing three wickets. Jurriene Diergaardt led the charge with the bat for Namibia, remaining unbeaten on 62 to see her team through with two deliveries to spare. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Uganda, meanwhile, last played a game in September last year. They have won two of their last five games. All games were part of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier.

Concy Aweko has been handed the responsibility of leading Uganda in the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022. Janet Mbabazi has been named her deputy. They will look to kick off the series on a positive note.

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Match Details

Match: Namibia Women vs Uganda Women, 2nd T20I, Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series, 2022.

Date and Time: April 21 2022, Thursday, 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek, Namibia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground is a balanced one. Batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths on this surface.

Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both sides on Thursday. The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 7 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Namibia Women

Sune Wittmann and Kayleen Green picked up a wicket each as it helped them restrict Zimbabwe Women to 130 in their 20 overs. Contributions from Jurriene Diergaardt (62*) and Yasmeen Khan (36) helped them chase down the total with seven wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Wilka Mwatile, Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Irene van Zyl (c), Dietlind Foerster, Merczerly Gorases, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela

Uganda Women

Concy Aweko will be leading the side and she will be hoping to lead the side by example in the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022.

Probable XI

Concy Aweko (c), Janet Mbabazi, Sarah Akiteng, Evelyn Anyipo, Kevin Awino (wk), Naome Bagenda, Mohammed Jimia, Susan Kakai, Phiona Kulume, Rita Musamali, Rita Nyangendo

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Match Prediction

Namibia Women got off to a perfect start to the Tri-Series, beating Zimbabwe Women in a thriller of a contest. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum and Uganda Women, meanwhile, will be eager to kick off the series on a positive note.

Namibia looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Namibia Women to win this encounter.

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Namibia Facebook page

Edited by Bhargav