Capricorn Women's Tri-Series, Match 3: Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women- Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 sees Uganda take on the Zimbabwe women's team at the Center for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek.

Uganda women's cricket team will be playing their second game of the series. They will face Namibia just before they take on Zimbabwe at the same venue.

Concy Aweko will be leading the side in the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022. The likes of Aweko, Janet Mbabazi, and Evelyn Anyipo will play a key role for the Uganda side in the Tri-Series.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of the starts to the tri-series as they lost to Namibia in their opening game. It was a nail-biting contest.

After electing to bat first, Zimbabwe scored 130 in their 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant 80 from Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano. The bowlers failed to back up their batters, managing just three wickets, and failed to defend the total.

Zimbabwe lost the game in the last over. They will be eager to turn their fortunes around in their next fixture.

Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details

Match: Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I, Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series, 2022

Date and Time: April 21, 2022, Thursday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Center for Cricket Development Ground is good for batting. The bowlers need to be at their absolute best. On this pitch, they can go for runs if they miss their mark. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings.

Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Windhoek is expected to range between 7 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women Probable XIs

Uganda

Uganda Women’s second game of the Tri-Series will be against Zimbabwe. They will face Namibia Women in their first game and will be looking to be at their best against the Zimbabweans in their second fixture.

Probable XI

Concy Aweko (c), Janet Mbabazi, Sarah Akiteng, Evelyn Anyipo, Kevin Awino (wk), Naome Bagenda, Mohammed Jimia, Susan Kakai, Phiona Kulume, Rita Musamali, Rita Nyangendo

Zimbabwe

On the back of 80 from Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, they posted 130 against Namibia. Michelle Mavunga picked up two wickets but lacked support from the other end as they failed to defend the total. The hosts chased down the target with two balls to spare.

Probable XI

Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Kelis Ndlovu, Anesu Mushangwe, Precious Marange, Nyasha Gwanzura, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Michelle Mavunga

Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction

This will be the second game for both sides. Uganda face Namibia in their first game before taking on Zimbabwe in their next fixture.

The Zimbabwe team, meanwhile, lost to Namibia in their opening game and will be looking to bounce back. They have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this encounter.

Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Namibia Facebook page

