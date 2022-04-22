Capricorn Women's Tri-Series, Match 4: Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women- Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Uganda Women will square off against Zimbabwe Women in the fourth game of the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host this clash.

This will be a reverse fixture of the third game of the Tri-Series. Both Zimbabwe and Uganda faced off in the third game and it was a nail-biting contest. Zimbabwe Women held their nerves in the end as they won the game by eight runs.

After electing to bat first, the Zimbabwe Women struggled throughout their innings as they were bundled out on 100 in the last over. Only three batters managed to get to double digits, with Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano top-scoring with 46.

What followed was a disappointing effort from the Uganda batters as none of them managed to adapt to the conditions. They were restricted to 93 in their 20 overs, as they fell short by eight runs. The Zimbabwean bowlers bowled brilliantly and helped them defend the total successfully.

The Uganda side will be hoping to avenge their loss when they face Zimbabwe on Friday. Zimbabwe Women will be looking to repeat their performance and carry forward the winning momentum.

Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details:

Match: Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 4th T20I, Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series, 2022

Date and Time: April 22, 2022, Friday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Wanderers Cricket Ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. The temperature in Windhoek is expected to range between 7 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women Probable XIs

Uganda Women

Janet Mbabazi and Consylate Aweko Nimungu picked up four and three wickets, respectively, as it helped them knock over Zimbabwe on 101. Mbabazi top-scored with 21 but lack of support from the other batters resulted in them falling short by eight runs.

Probable XI

Consylate Aweko Nimungu (c), Janet Mbabazi, Sarah Akiteng, Evelyn Anyipo, Kevin Awino (wk), Naome Bagenda, Mohammed Jimia, Susan Kakai, Phiona Kulume, Rita Musamali, Rita Nyangendo

Zimbabwe Women

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano scored 46 in the last game but the other batters failed to contribute as they were bundled out on 101. Anesu Mushangwe picked up two wickets and they bowled brilliantly as they restricted Uganda Women to 93 to win the game by eight runs.

Probable XI

Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Kelis Ndlovu, Anesu Mushangwe, Precious Marange, Nyasha Gwanzura, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Michelle Mavunga

Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction

This is the reverse fixture of the third game of the Tri-Series. It was a low-scoring affair last time out and the Zimbabwean Women managed to win a nail-biting contest. They will be looking to repeat their performance on Friday. Uganda Women need to be at their absolute best to come out on top.

Zimbabwe have the momentum behind them and fans can expect them to beat Uganda Women on Friday.

Prediction: Zimbabwe Women to win this encounter

Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Namibia Facebook page

Edited by Ritwik Kumar