Capricorn Women's Tri-Series, Match 5: Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Namibia Women will take on Zimbabwe Women in the fifth match of the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host this exciting clash.

Namibia Women faced Uganda Women in their last fixture. It was a low scoring affair and they held their nerves to finish on the winning side.

After being asked to bat first, the Namibian Women struggled throughout their innings, managing to score only 90 in their 20 overs. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and picked up eight wickets in total as they restricted Uganda Women to 78.

Zimbabwe Women, on the other hand, defeated Uganda Women convincingly to grab two crucial points. It was their second win over Uganda Women in the series and they will be hoping to repeat their performance against Namibia Women on Saturday.

Batting first, the Zimbabwean Women managed to post 127 on the board, losing five wickets. The bowlers then backed up their batters as Uganda Women could only score 105 in their 20 overs.

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details:

Match: Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 5th T20I, Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series, 2022

Date and Time: April 23rd 2022, Saturday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient while playing their strokes as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. Fans can expect another low-scoring affair at this venue.

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Windhoek is expected to range between six and 26 degrees Celsius. There are no predictions for rain and a full game is expected to be played.

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women Probable XIs

Namibia Women

Jurriene Diergaardt top-scored with 36 at the top of the order in their last match. Among the bowlers, Sune Wittmann finished with two scalps as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Wilka Mwatile, Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Irene van Zyl (c), Dietlind Foerster, Merczerly Gorases, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela

Zimbabwe Women

Contributions from Sharne Mayers (36) and Josephine Nkomo (43*) helped them score 127 in their 20 overs. Nkomo and Michelle Mavunga picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted Uganda Women to 105.

Probable XI

Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Josephine Nkomo, Anesu Mushangwe, Precious Marange, Nyasha Gwanzura, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Michelle Mavunga

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their previous fixtures. Bowlers from both sides did a fine job in their last games and the batters have to step up in their upcoming clash.

Zimbabwe look a more settled and balanced unit and should come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Zimbabwe Women to win this encounter.

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Namibia Facebook page

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee