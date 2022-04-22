Capricorn Women's Tri-Series, Match 6: Namibia Women vs Uganda Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The sixth game of the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 will see Namibia Women lock horns with Uganda Women at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia Women will play Zimbabwe Women before facing Uganda Women in the sixth game of the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022. Their last fixture against Uganda Women was a low-scoring affair and they managed to hold their nerves to win the game.

After being asked to bat first, the Namibian Women managed to score only 90 in their 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and bowled brilliantly to restrict Uganda Women to 78 to win the game by 12 runs. The hosts will be looking to repeat their performance against the same opponent on Saturday.

Uganda Women, on the other hand, are yet to win a single game in the Tri-Series so far. They faced Zimbabwe Women in their last game and suffered a loss. They will be looking to register their first win of the series in their upcoming clash against Namibia.

Batting first, the Zimbabwean Women set a target of 128 for the Uganda Women. The Uganda batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they scored 105 in their 20 overs, falling short by 22 runs.

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Match Details:

Match: Namibia Women vs Uganda Women, 6th T20I, Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series, 2022

Date and Time: April 23, 2022, Saturday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Wanderers Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some movement with the new ball. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the bat.

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature in Windhoek is expected to range between 6 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Probable XIs

Namibia Women

Only three batters managed to get to double digits as they posted only 90 on the board. Jurriene Diergaardt top-scored with 36. Sune Wittmann picked up two scalps and the other bowlers bowled brilliantly as they restricted Uganda Women to 78 to win the game by 12 runs.

Probable XI

Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Wilka Mwatile, Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Irene van Zyl (c), Dietlind Foerster, Merczerly Gorases, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela

Uganda Women

Patricia Malemikia picked up two wickets as it helped them restrict Zimbabwe Women to 127 in their 20 overs. Janet Mbabazi tried hard and remained unbeaten on 42 but lacked support from the other end as they fell short by 22 runs.

Probable XI

Concy Aweko Nimungu (c), Janet Mbabazi, Patricia Malemikia, Evelyn Anyipo, Kevin Awino (wk), Naome Bagenda, Mohammed Jimia, Susan Kakai, Phiona Kulume, Rita Musamali, Rita Nyangendo

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Match Prediction

When both these sides last met in the Tri-Series, the Namibian Women managed to hold their nerves to win the game by 12 runs. They will be looking to repeat their performance in their next meeting while Uganda Women will be chasing their first win of the Tri-Series.

Namibia have a good balance to their side and fans can expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Namibia Women to win this encounter

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Namibia Facebook page

Edited by Ritwik Kumar