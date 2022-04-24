Capricorn Women's Tri-Series, Match 7: Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women- Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe women's team will take on Uganda in the seventh game of the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022. The clash will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Zimbabwe had faced Namibia in their previous fixture. It was a solid performance from them as they defeated them comprehensively. They will look to repeat this performance in the game against Uganda.

The bowlers blew away the Namibian side and bundled them out for 41 in 17 overs. None of the Namibian batters managed to get to double digits. The Zimbabwean top-order stepped up and chased down the total in the seventh over to win the game by nine wickets.

Uganda women's team had also faced Namibia in their last game. It was a disappointing performance from them as they suffered a loss. They need to be at their absolute best to challenge the Zimbabwean women's team in their next clash.

Bowling first, Ugandan bowlers did a fine job of knocking over the Namibian side for a paltry total of 68. What followed was a miserable effort from their batters as they were bowled out for 40, to lose the game by 28 runs.

Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women, 7th T20I, Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series, 2022

Date and Time: April 24th, 2022, Sunday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy this surface as the ball comes on to the bat nicely. The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. The temperature in Windhoek is expected to range between 6 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women

Each bowler who bowled in the game against Namibia picked up at least one wicket. Josephine Nkomo finished with a four-wicket haul as they dismissed Namibian for 41. Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, opening the batting, top-scored with 28 as her team chased down the total with ease.

Probable XI

Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Kelis Ndlovu, Anesu Mushangwe, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Michelle Mavunga

Uganda Women

Phiona Kulume starred with the ball in Uganda's last match as she picked up six wickets and broke the back of the Namibian batting lineup. It helped them knock over Namibia for 68. Janet Mbabazi top-scored with 12 as they were bundled out for 40 to lose the game by 28 runs.

Probable XI

Concy Aweko Nimungu (c), Janet Mbabazi, Sarah Akiteng, Evelyn Anyipo, Kevin Awino (wk), Naome Bagenda, Mohammed Jimia, Susan Kakai, Phiona Kulume, Rita Musamali, Rita Nyangendo

Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Match Prediction

Uganda Women are yet to win a game in the Tri-Series. Their batters have failed to step up so far and need to be at their best against Zimbabwe on Sunday. The Zimbabwe team will be riding high with confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Zimbabwe have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry forward the winning momentum by beating Uganda on Sunday.

Prediction: Zimbabwe team to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Namibia Facebook page

