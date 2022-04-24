Capricorn Women's Tri-Series, Match 8: Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Namibia Women will square off against Zimbabwe Women in the eighth match of the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia beat Uganda in their last game. After losing to Zimbabwe in their previous fixture, they turned the tables around to beat Uganda in a low-scoring affair.

Only three batters got into double digits as they were cleaned up for 68 in 15.2 overs. Sune Wittmann picked up a fifer and was well-supported by Irene van Zyl, who finished with three wickets as Uganda were bowled out for just 40 in 12.1 overs.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will lock horns against Uganda before clashing with Namibia on Sunday. In their previous meeting against Namibia, an all-round effort saw them defeat the hosts comprehensively.

Josephine Nkomo picked up four wickets as Namibia were bowled out for 41. Openers Kelis Ndlovu (11) and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (28*) then helped Zimbabwe romp past the finish line in the seventh over with nine wickets to spare.

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details

Match: Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 8th T20I, Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series, 2022.

Date and Time: April 24, 2022; Sunday, 06:00 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is a balanced one. New-ball bowers should get some movement early on, and batters have to be patient early in their innings before playing their strokes.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Windhoek is expected to range between 7 and 27 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted, so a full game should ensue.

Probable XIs

Namibia Women

Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Wilka Mwatile, Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Irene van Zyl (c), Dietlind Foerster, Merczerly Gorases, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela.

Zimbabwe Women

Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Kelis Ndlovu, Anesu Mushangwe, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Michelle Mavunga.

Match Prediction

Namibia have struggled to get going in this tri-series and need to step up to challenge Zimbabwe, who will start as the favourites. Zimbabwe have looked good so far in the competition, so expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Zimbabwe Women to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Cricket Namibia Facebook page.

