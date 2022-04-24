Capricorn Women's Tri-Series, Match 9: Namibia Women vs Uganda Women- Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Namibia Women will square off against Uganda Women in the ninth match of the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022. This will be the last league match of the series, and it will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. It will be a dead rubber as Namibia and Zimbabwe have already qualified for the final on April 26.

Namibia faced Zimbabwe in their last game and suffered a heavy loss. Bowling first, Namibian bowlers struggled to pick wickets as the Zimbabwe put 156 on the board without losing a single wicket. Namibia, in response, were bowled out for 89. Sune Wittmann top-scored with 23, but there was no support from the other batters.

Uganda, meanwhile, have looked out of sorts in the tournament. They remain winless after losing to Zimbabwe in their last game. After bowling first, Uganda knocked over Zimbabwe for 86, with Janet Mbabazi taking four wickets. However, Uganda fell short by 11 runs.

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Match Details

Match: Namibia Women vs Uganda Women, 9th T20I, Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series, 2022.

Date and Time: April 25, 2022; Monday, 06:00 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is a bowling-friendly one. Bowlers should get some movement with the new ball. Batters have to be patient early on before playing their strokes freely.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Windhoek is expected to range between 7 and 26 degrees Celsius. The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket.

Probable XIs

Namibia Women

Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Wilka Mwatile, Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Irene van Zyl (c), Dietlind Foerster, Merczerly Gorases, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela.

Uganda Women

Concy Aweko Nimungu (c), Janet Mbabazi, Patricia Malemikia, Evelyn Anyipo, Kevin Awino (wk), Naome Bagenda, Mohammed Jimia, Susan Kakai, Phiona Kulume, Rita Musamali, Rita Nyangendo.

Match Prediction

Namibia lost their last game against Zimbabwe and will look to win their last league game to gain some momentum ahead of the final on Tuesday. Uganda, meanwhile, have failed to win a single game and will be looking to finish the campaign on a high.

Namibia have a better balance than their opponents, so expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Namibia Women to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Namibia Facebook page.

