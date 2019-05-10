×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Caribbean cricket touches nadir in the World Cup 1996

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
17   //    10 May 2019, 12:39 IST

Skipper Maurice Odumbe led minnows Kenya to a shock win over former champions West Indies.
Skipper Maurice Odumbe led minnows Kenya to a shock win over former champions West Indies.

The West Indies had a glorious run in the World Cup until they lost in 1983 final. Thereafter it was a downward slide, and going into the 1996 tournament they were no one’s favorites. In this tournament, they had already lost to India. Kenya were making their first appearance in the event if one discounts the fact that their players - along with those from Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia - had turned out for East Africa 21 years earlier.

They were now an entity in their own right, having been runners-up to the United Arab Emirates in the ICC Trophy for the associate member-countries. Still, they were innocents in the highly competitive upper tier of world cricket. Skipper Maurice Odumbe was just happy to be on the same field as the West Indians. "It's an honor to play them", he said before the match.

The early life in the wicket suited the West Indies pacemen, as they went about skittling the Kenyans. Lanky off-spinner Roger Harper also got into the act and Kenya were reduced to 81 for six. Their best batsmen Steve Tikolo (29) and Maurice Odumbe (6) were back in the pavilion. It was only a face-saving 44-run stand between left-handed Hitesh Modi and 18-year-old Thomas Odoyo that gave some respectability to the score. But they were all out for a paltry 166 in 49.3 overs. It was not a score that was liable to test the Caribbean line-up. 

The West Indians, however, can be an unpredictable lot. They have often slumped inexplicably, and here they began to flounder. If Kenya had made a bad start, the West Indies innings never took off. Indeed, it got progressively worse. With nothing to lose, the Kenyans applied pressure. Richie Richardson went for 5, the great Brian Lara for 8 - both consumed by Rajab Ali. The Kenyans were jubilant, the West Indies looked pathetic. 

Shivnaraine Chanderpaul tried to graft, but Keith Arthurton, who had a nightmarish tournament, contrived to get himself run out for a duck. It was 35 for four. Odumbe came on with his off-breaks, and tore through the middle-order. At 78 for seven and only the four fast bowlers left, it was a hopeless situation.

The Kenyans did not let go either. The inevitable happened as Rajab Ali returned to claim last man Cameron Cuffy, his third successive three-wicket haul (discounting the abandoned match at Patna). The West Indies crashed to 93 all out. They had reached the nadir, having been knocked over for less only once. Odumbe was man-of-the-match.

For the Kenyans it was their first triumph in the big league and, as events proved later, helped earn them One-Day International status. A victory margin of 73 runs is huge in One-Day cricket; in a low-scoring match it is gigantic.

Without taking anything away from the enthusiastic Kenyans, it was the indiscipline of the West Indians that brought this humiliation upon them. They conceded as many as 37 extras, including 14 wides and 13 no balls. Any side doling out such largesse is bound to get knocked over in a tight game. Here, their batsmen ensured that there would not even be a close finish.

This reverse marked the beginning of the end of Richie Richardson’s stint as captain, and also his international career. This is despite the fact that henceforth in the tournament the side picked itself up from the dumps and reached the semi-finals, where they nearly upstaged the Australians. Such is the price you pay for losing to the minnows.

Kenya: 166 all out (49.3 overs), West Indies: 93 all out (35.2 overs) (CWC 1996)

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Kenya Cricket Team Richie Richardson Steve Tikolo Iconic World Cup Moments ODI Cricket
Advertisement
Aasif Karim: The enigma that rocked the dominant Aussies at the 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Cricket records held by Indian origin players
RELATED STORY
4 Associate Nations you may not know have a World Cup victory to their name
RELATED STORY
5 instances when cricket teams refused to tour due to security reasons
RELATED STORY
5 Indian origin cricketers who captained other countries
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual ODI scores by associate batsmen
RELATED STORY
A glorious finale to the Prudential Cricket World Cup 1975
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: A thrilling triumph for the underdogs in the World Cup 1983 final
RELATED STORY
1975 Cricket World Cup - How the great spectacle began
RELATED STORY
1975 World Cup: The journey through stamps 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us