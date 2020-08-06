CPL 2020 live telecast channel - when and where to watch

With the coronavirus cases not increasing at an alarming rate in Trinidad and Tobago, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has decided to go ahead with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the schedule of the tournament has been announced as well.

CPL 2020 will take place across three weeks with the opening game scheduled to be played on the 18th of August and the final slated to be played on the 10th of September.

Like most of the other sporting events happening around the world at the moment, CPL will also be played behind closed doors and only two venues would be used for the tournament, with both situated in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy will host the first set of CPL games from the 18th to the 24th of August before the action shifts to the Queen’s Park Oval for the next 10 CPL games to be played between the 25th and the 30th of August.

The teams will then return to Brian Lara Cricket Academy again where the third and last set of games will take place, which would include the playoffs and the final of CPL 2020.

Most of the overseas players have already reached Trinidad and Tobago and a few others will reach soon as the cricketers necessarily have to complete a 14-day quarantine period before they step out to either train or play the games.

India’s Pravin Tambe will also feature in the CPL this year for three-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders. The 48-year old leg spinner will be the first Indian player ever to play for any franchise in the CPL.

CPL 2020 Full Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Andre McCarthy, Nicholas Kirton, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud, Jeavor Royal, Nkrumah Bonner.

St Lucia Zouks

Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Qais Ahmad, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh

Barbados Tridents

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Najibullah Zadran, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shayan Jahangir

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Rassie van der Dussen, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Sunny Sohal, Rayad Emrit, Dennis Bulli.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza,.

CPL 2020 TV and Live streaming channel

TV: Star Sports

Live streaming: Hotstar app