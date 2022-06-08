Castle Lite Series, 2022, Match 2, Namibia vs Hong Kong: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Namibia will face Hong Kong once again for the second of the three-match ODI series on Thursday at United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek, Namibia.

Being at home, Namibia utilised the conditions fully and secured an all-embracing win against Hong Kong in the first ODI at the same ground.

Both openers Louhan Louwrens and Zane Green put up a solid start of 77 runs which provided a stable foundation for the middle-order batters to play their game with ease.

The hosts posted a mammoth total of 332/5 at the end of the first innings. Nicol Loftie-Eaton was the highest run-scorer for the hosts. His 74 off 60 included nine fours and two sixes and provided the much-needed anchor around which the whole team could play.

In reply, Hong Kong lost their opener Ehsan Khan (1 off 15) way too early but did get a partnership from captain Nizakat Khan (79 off 100) and Babar Hayat (54 off 70) for the second wicket.

After the dismissals of Khan and Hayat, Yasim Murtaza chipped in with a knock of 72 off 55 to keep the chase alive but fell short of a partner from the other end.

Namibia bowled a disciplined line and length to bowl out Hong Kong for 267, winning the match by 65 runs.

Namibia vs Hong Kong Match Details:

Match: Namibia vs Hong Kong, Match 2, Castle Lite Series, 2022

Date and Time: 09 June 2022, Sunday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia vs Hong Kong Pitch Report:

Initial overs of the game are expected to be batting friendly, with the ball coming onto the bat, as seen in the first ODI. As the innings progresses, bowlers will start coming into the frame and take charge, hence cautious batting will be needed.

Any score above 170-180 in the first innings should be optimum to contain. One must make the right call at the toss.

Namibia vs Hong Kong Weather Forecast

The weather in Windhoek is expected to be sunny and game-friendly. The temperature will range from 20 to 22 degrees Celsius with zero percent precipitation and humidity is assumed to be around 14%.

Namibia vs Hong Kong Probable XIs

Namibia:

Gerhard Erasmus(C), JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Michael Van Lingen, Zane Green(Wk.), Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Lohan Louwrens, Nichol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Tumpelmann

Hong Kong:

Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan (C), Zeeshan Ali (Wk.),Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Dan Pascoe, Babar Hayat, Haroon Arshad, Vikas Sharma, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla.

Namibia vs Hong Kong Match Prediction:

Suitable home conditions and crowd support make the Namibian squad favourites for the second ODI as well. However, one must not write Hong Kong completely off the table as they will be desperate to register a win to keep the series alive.

All they need to do is assess the foreign conditions better and capitalise on it. An exciting game is on the cards.

Namibia vs Hong Kong telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code and Cricket Namibia Facebook Page.

