Castle Lite Series, 2022, Match 3, Namibia vs Hong Kong: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Namibia and Hong Kong will clash in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek, Namibia.

Namibia have already sealed the series after winning the first two games of the series. They beat Hong Kong by a massive 162 runs in the second ODI.

Opener Lohan Louwrens gave the side a good start with 63 runs off 60 deliveries. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus (35) and Nicol Loftie-Eaton (80) then put up a solid partnership in the middle. The side posted a match-winning total of 280/9 on the board from their fifty overs.

Haroon Arshad was the pick of the bowlers for Hong Kong as he picked up four wickets. However, they could not contain the batters from scoring runs throughout the innings.

In reply, Hong Kong were never in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. No batter barring Aditya Gorawara (35) could make a significant contribution. They failed to string in partnerships and were bowled out for just 118.

Namibia once again put up a brilliant effort with the ball. JJ Smit, Pikky Ya France and Nicol Loftie-Eaton picked up two wickets apiece.

Namibia vs Hong Kong Match Details

Namibia vs Hong Kong, Castle Lite Series, 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: June 12, 2022, Sunday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia vs Hong Kong Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is expected to be batting-friendly. However, the fast bowlers will find some assistance off the surface and the batters will need to be careful early on.

Once they get well set, the batters can play their shots freely. Any score around the 200-250 mark in the first innings should be a good total to defend. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put runs on the board.

Namibia vs Hong Kong Weather Forecast

The weather in Windhoek is expected to be sunny and fans can expect a full game. The temperature will range from 13 to 23 degrees Celsius, with no precipitation and humidity is assumed to be around 25%.

Namibia vs Hong Kong Probable XIs

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus(C), JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Michael Van Lingen, Zane Green(Wk.), Tangeni Lungameni, Pikky Ya France, Lohan Louwrens, Nichol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Tumpelmann

Hong Kong

Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan (C), Zeeshan Ali (Wk.),Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Dan Pascoe, Babar Hayat, Haroon Arshad, Vikas Sharma, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

Namibia vs Hong Kong Match Prediction

Namibia have already won the series 2-0 and have the momentum on their side. They have dominated with both the bat and the ball in this series and performed as a unit.

Hong Kong will be desperate to sign off on a positive note. However, they have lacked consistency and need to come together as a unit. It will be a difficult task for them to beat Namibia.

Expect the hosts to carry on their winning run and complete a series white-wash.

Namibia vs Hong Kong telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code and Cricket Namibia Facebook Page

