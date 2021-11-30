CB vs DB prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

The Chennai Braves (CB) and Delhi Bulls (DB) will lock horns in the 28th match of the T10 League 2021-22 on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Braves, led by Dasun Shanaka, have already been knocked out of the competition. They are the current cellar dwellers, but have a chance to finish in fifth spot if they win their last game. After losing eight matches in a row, the Braves finally registered their first win, in their last game.

On Monday, November 29, they defeated the Northern Warriors by ten wickets. After electing to field first, the Braves bowlers put forth their A-game as the opposition crawled to 108 in 9.5 overs. Curtis Campher, captain Shanaka and Ravi Bopara picked up two wickets apiece.

Barring Roman Walker, who conceded 21 runs in the only over he bowled, the other Braves bowlers performed to expectations. In their run chase, Bhanuka Rajapaksha and Mohammad Shahzad scored half-centuries to make sure the Braves chased down their target in 8.3 overs.

The Bulls, led by Dwayne Bravo, on the contrary, started their campaign with three wins on the trot. However, they lost their way, and started going down the barrel. They have garnered five wins out of their eight games thus far, and are placed fourth in the points table.

In their previous game, they beat the Bangla Tigers by 12 runs. After being put in to bat first, the Bulls could only manage 100-7. Eoin Morgan top-scored with a 19-ball 35. Thereafter, Dominic Drakes finished with figures of 2-0-9-4 to take the Bulls over the finish line.

Can the Braves (CB) beat the Bulls (DB)?

Dasun Shanuka will look to lead his team to a win.

The Bulls have mostly done well in the competition. Although their batting crumbled a bit in their previous outing, it's their bowling that has been in excellent form.

The Braves, on the other hand, put in a strong showing against the Warriors. But beating the in-form Bulls may not be a walk in the park for them. The Bulls are firm favourites to win their next game.

Prediction: DB to win this game.

