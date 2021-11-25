CB vs DG prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

The Chennai Braves and Deccan Gladiators are all set to lock horns in Match No.18 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Friday. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Braves, led by Rovman Powell, have had a disastrous campaign thus far in the ongoing edition of the T10 league. They have lost all five of their matches and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Their net run rate of -5.069 is also the worst amongst the participating teams.

In their previous game on Wednesday, November 24, the Northern Warriors beat them by 19 runs. After putting the opposition in to bat first, the Braves’ bowlers flattered to deceive big time. The Warriors racked up a humongous score of 152 for the loss of four wickets.

Kennar Lewis and Moeen Ali’s 19-ball 49s broke the backbone of the Braves. In the run-chase, the Braves tried their best, but were bowled out for 133 in 9.5 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksha and Ravi Bopara scored in their 30s, but couldn’t quite take their team home.

The Gladiators, led by Wahab Riaz, are placed second in the points table, but another defeat could push them down the ladder. In their previous game, they lost to the Bangla Tigers by nine wickets. After being put in to bat first, the Gladiators scored 116 for five in 10 overs.

Tom Banton top-scored for them with an 18-ball 30 with two fours and as many sixes. David Wiese and Odean Smith also chipped in with useful cameos. Their bowlers faltered to a large extent as the Tigers chased the target down in 8.1 overs with as many as 11 balls to spare.

Can the Braves beat the Gladiators?

The Braves have shown a lot of promise, but haven’t been able to string together consistent performances. They need to win at least three out of their last five games to have any chance of qualifying for the next round.

The Gladiators, on the other hand, must be a tad low on confidence after their defeat in the previous match. But they will fancy their chances against the Braves, who are yet to open their account in the league.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win the match.

