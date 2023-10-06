CBFS T20 League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The CBFS T20 Tournament is all set to begin on October 8. The tournament will run from October 8 to November 2 featuring a total of 23 matches. The CBFS T20 Tournament begins with the clash between Alif Pharma and CSS Group on 8th October.

Ten teams will participate in the competition. The league has been divided into Group A & Group B, both of which will include 5 teams apiece. Alif Pharma, CSG Group, Seven Districts, SA Sports Club, Gems Education CC, Stallions Sports, The Vishion Shipping, SA Sports Club, Karwan, and Seven Districts Juniors are among the 10 participating teams.

The top four teams at the end of the group stage will lock horns in two semi-final games before proceeding to the final round of the CBFS T20 League.

All 23 matches of the tournament will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The tournament has been organized by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) in a bid to revolutionize club cricket within the country of UAE.

The league will feature some of the big names that have represented the UAE national side on the global stage. In addition, we will also get to see some young promising players from ILT20 take part in this competition.

CBFS T20 League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: October 8 - Alif Pharma vs CSS Group - 10:15 PM

Match 2: October 9 - Seven Districts vs SA Sports Club - 10:15 PM

Match 3: October 10 - Gems Education CC vs CSS Group - 10:15 PM

Match 4: October 11 - Stallions Sports vs Alif Pharma - 10:15 PM

Match 5: October 12 - SA Sports Club vs Seven Districts Juniors - 10:15 PM

Match 6: October 13 - Seven Districts vs Karwan - 10:15 PM

Match 7: October 15 - Stallions Sports vs Z Games Strikers - 6:15 PM

Match 8: October 15 - SA Sports Club vs Karwan - 10:15 PM

Match 9: October 16 - Seven Districts vs Seven Districts Juniors - 10:15 PM

Match 10: October 17 - Alif Pharma vs Z Game Strikers - 10:15 PM

Match 11: October 18 - Gems Education CC vs Stallions Cricket Club - 10:15 PM

Match 12: October 23 - The Vision Shipping vs Karwan - 10:15 PM

Match 13: October 24 - Stallions Sports vs CSS Group - 10:15 PM

Match 14: October 25 - The Vision Shipping vs Seven Districts Juniors - 10:15 PM

Match 15: October 26 - Gems Education CC vs Alif Pharma - 10:15 PM

Match 16: October 27 - Z Games Strikers vs CSS Group - 6:15 PM

Match 17: October 28 - Karwan vs Seven Districts Juniors - 6:15 PM

Match 18: October 28 - The Vision Shipping vs SA Sports Club - 10:15 PM

Match 19: October 29 - Gems Education CC vs Z Games Strikers - 6:15 PM

Match 20: October 29 - Seven Districts vs The Vision Shipping - 10:15 PM

Match 21: October 31 - Semi-Final 1 - 10:15 PM

Match 22: November 1 - Semi-Final 2 - 10:15 PM

Match 23: November 2 - Final - 10:15 PM

CBFS T20 League 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

At present, the live-streaming of this league will be available on Fancode app and website. No live telecast of this league will be available across any TV channel in India.

CBFS T20 League 2023: Full Squads

Alif Pharma

Abubakr Sidque, Ahsan Sultan, Hammad Ahmed Khan, Asad Ali Raja, Saad Maqsood, Saqib Raza, Umar Shah, Zafar Malik, Irfan Sajid, Naqeed Khan, Syed Zohaib Rahman, Uzair Maan, Abdul Khaliq (wk), Suhail Ahmed (wk), Abubakar Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Muhammad Punhal, Sikandar Khan, Zohair Iqbal, Wasim Akram, Syed Rahaman, Syed Adeel

CSS Group

Abhiram Hrithwik, Albin Alias, Muhammad Hafeez, Renjith Mani, Aquib Khan, Ranjith Haridas, Rojith Ganesh, Vimalnadh PV, Vishnu Raj, Zohaib Khan, Aquib Fazal (wk), Danish Sarhadi (wk), Ahmed Farzeen, Krishna Kala, Mohammed Sheraz, Nipun Babu

Seven Districts

Nabeel Aziz, Shahzad Ali, Wahab Hassan, Wasi Shah, Abdul Ghaffar, Almas Hafiz, Atta Ur Rahim, Haider Ali, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Muhammad Haider, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Raees Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa, Shahzad Khan, Tharindu Perera, Umair Ali, Farman Ali (Wk), Muhammad Kashif (Wk), Muhammad Mohsin, Nabeel Arshad, Zeeshan Naseer

SA Sports Club

Faisal Raheem, Imran Khan, Mubashir Nazar, Muhammad Imran, Samiullah Khan, Abdullah Ishaq, Harish Khan, Muhammad Saqlain, Ravneet Tanwar, Sunny Azam, Qamar Hussain (wk), Usman Bangash (wk), Ali Moazzam, Kamran Yar, Momin Azam, Muhammad Irfan, Safiullah Noor, Shiraz Ahmed, Shoaib Khattak

Gems Education

Balraj Singh, Naik Muhammad, Revlino Fernandes, Salman Shahid, Shahan Akram, Ali Teepu Sultan, Asim Arshad, Bilal Akbar, Karan Saini, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Farooq, Qaiser Nawaz, Samal Udawaththa, Shahid Bhutta, Taimoor Ali, Muhammd Salman (Wk), Sajid Iqbal (Wk), Ahmad Zaman, Ali Afridi, Binny Ragunath, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Jamshaid, Shahid Nawaz, Waqar Younas, Zafar Raja (c)

Stallions Sports Academy

TBD

Seven Districts Juniors

TBD

Karwan

Luqman Faisal, Mahmood Ali, Moazzam Hayat, Mohammed Aqeel, Shahzaib Ahmed, Yusuf Khan, Awais Ali Shah, Mayank Choudhary, Monish Gajeswaran, Qamar Awan, Rehman Ghani, Zahoor Ahmed, Faisal Khan (Wk), Furqan Khalil, Ihtisham Ul Haq (Wk), Ali Iqbal, Babar Iqbal (c), Harry Bharwal, Hazrat Luqman, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Muhammad Bilawal, Said Nazeer Afridi, Saif Ghauri, Zahid Ali

Z Games Strikers

Aahan Fernandes, Loverpreet Bajwa, Rameez Shahzad, Shahrukh Amim (c), Zain Ullah, Abdullah Saleem, Muhammad Aizaz, Muhammed Ismail, Nadir Hussain, Nilansh Keshwani, Ronak Panoly, Sardar Bazhad, Safeer Tariq (wk), Muhammad Taimoor (wk), Aryansh Sharma, Danish Quereshi, Faisal Altaf, Irfan Khattak, Mohammad Azhar

The Vision Shipping

Ali Abid, Fayyaz Dongargoan, Mohammad Nadeem, Salman Khan, Shiraz Khan, Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ikram Janjua, Imran Javed, Nasir Faraz, Sajjad Malook, Saqib Mahmood (c), Umer Arshad (Wk), Zeeshan Abid (Wk), Jawad Ghani, Muhammad Rohid, Shahbaz Ali, Ubaidullah Muhammad