Celebrity Cricket League 2023, Match 12, C3 Kerala Strikers vs Mumbai Heroes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

C3 Kerala Strikers and Mumbai Heroes are set to lock horns in Match No. 12 of the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on Sunday, March 5. The match will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum.

The Strikers, led by Kunchacko Boban, haven’t had much to cheer for in the ongoing edition of the championship. They are placed at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -2.784, the worst among the participating teams.

They lost to the Karnataka Bulldozers in their previous match by eight wickets. After being asked to chase down 83, the Bulldozers romped home with almost half the overs to spare.

The Heroes, captained by Ritesh Deshmukh, are sitting at fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.591. They will go into the game after beating Sonu Sood’s Punjab de Sher by 22 runs.

After batting first, Mumbai put up a big score of 133 for four after which they took a 17-run lead. Chasing 126 to win, Punjab scored 25 runs in their first over, but Mumbai held their nerves to come up trumps.

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Mumbai Heroes Match Details:

Match: C3 Kerala Strikers vs Mumbai Heroes, Match 12, Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Date and Time: March 5, 2022, Sunday, 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Trivandrum

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Mumbai Heroes Pitch Report

The pitch in Trivandrum is expected to be a pretty decent one for batting. Bowlers may not have much room for error. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Mumbai Heroes Weather Forecast

There will be a 5 percent chance of rain, but it’s unlikely to cause any delay. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 70s.

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Mumbai Heroes Probable XIs

C3 Kerala Strikers

Kunchacko Boban (Captain), Indrajith, Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Vivek Gopan, Unni Mukundan, Siju Wilson, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan

Mumbai Heroes

Ritesh Deshmukh (Captain), Sohail Khan, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Sunil Shetty, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Aftab Shivdasani, Sameer Kochhar, Indraneil Sengupta, Apoorva Lakhia, Kabir Sadanand

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Mumbai Heroes Match Prediction

The Heroes lost their opening match, but got back to winning ways last time around. The Strikers have struggled thus far and the Heroes shouldn’t have troubles in winning their next match.

Prediction: Mumbai Heroes to win the match.

C3 Kerala Strikers vs Mumbai Heroes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Zee Network

Live Streaming: Zee5

