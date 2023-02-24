Celebrity Cricket League 2023, Match 5, Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Chennai Rhinos and Bhojpuri Dabanggs are set to face each other in Match No.5 of the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on Saturday, February 25. The match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The Rhinos, led by Arya, are placed on top of the points table. They have two points from one match at a stupendous net run rate of +4.953, the best among every other team in the tournament. The Rhinos defeated Ritesh Deshmukh’s Mumbai Heroes by 10 wickets in Match No.2 of the tournament.

Once the opening pair of Vikrant and Ramana put on 150 runs in the first innings off 10 overs, there was no stopping Chennai. Vikrant was adjudged the Player of the Match for scoring 80.

The Dabanggs, led by Manoj Tiwari, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of 1.444. They will go into the game after beating Punjab de Sher by 25 runs in Raipur.

Dabbangs scored 104 for three in their first innings, after which their opponents got to 90 for four. Dabbangs racked up 99 for two in eight overs. In response, Punjab only managed 88 for seven.

Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Match Details:

Match: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Match 13, Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Date and Time: February 24, 2022, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Pitch Report

The pitch in Jaipur is expected to be good for batting. Fast bowlers will extract a lot from the surface. A fairly high-scoring game seems to be on the cards.

Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 20s.

Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Probable XIs

Chennai Rhinos

Arya (Captain), Vishnu, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shanthanu, Prithvi, Ashok Selvan, Kalaiyarasan, Shiva, Bharath, Ramana

Bhojpuri Dabanggs

Manoj Tiwari (Captain), Dinesh Lal Yadav (Vice Captain), Ravi Kishan, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Rahul Singh, Ajhoy Sharma, Prakash Jais, Asghar Khan, Aditya, Vikrant Singh

Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Match Prediction

Chennai Rhinos were at their very best against Sonu Sood’s Mumbai Heroes. They will go into the game as favorites.

Prediction: Chennai Rhinos to win the match.

Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Zee Network

Live Streaming: Zee5

Poll : 0 votes