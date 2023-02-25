Celebrity Cricket League 2023, Match 8, Punjab De Sher vs Mumbai Heroes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Punjab De Sher and Mumbai Heroes are set to face off in Match No. 8 of the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on Sunday, February 26. The match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The Heroes, led by Ritesh Deshmukh, didn’t make the greatest of starts to their campaign. On Saturday, February 18, the Heroes lost to the Chennai Rhinos by 10 wickets and are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -4.953.

After batting first, Mumbai scored 94 for two, but the Rhinos took a big 56-run lead by scoring 150. The Heroes were only able to score 91 for five in their second innings. The Rhinos chased down 36 in the third over.

The Sher, captained by Sonu Sood, are placed fifth in the points table with a net run rate of -1.444. They will go into the game after losing to Bhojpuri Dabbangs by 25 runs in their previous game.

The Dabbangs scored 104 for the loss of three wickets, after which the Sher scored 90 for four, conceding their opponents a 14-run lead. The Dabbangs set the Sher a target of 114, which they failed to chase down.

Punjab De Sher vs Mumbai Heroes Match Details:

Match: Punjab De Sher vs Mumbai Heroes, Match 8, Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Date and Time: February 26, 2023, Sunday, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Punjab De Sher vs Mumbai Heroes Pitch Report

The pitch in Jaipur is expected to be a decent one for the batters. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Batters can play their shots on the up and trust the bounce on the surface.

Punjab De Sher vs Mumbai Heroes Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 20s.

Punjab De Sher vs Mumbai Heroes Probable XIs

Punjab De Sher

Sonu Sood (Captain), Mika Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Ayushmann Khurana, Binnu Dhillon, Manvir Sran, Rahul Dev, Navraj Hans, Jazzy B, Harmeet Singh, Angad Bedi

Mumbai Heroes

Ritesh Deshmukh (Captain), Sohail Khan, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Sunil Shetty, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Aftab Shivdasani, Sameer Kochhar, Indraneil Sengupta, Apoorva Lakhia, Kabir Sadanand

Punjab De Sher vs Mumbai Heroes Match Prediction

Mumbai Heroes have a power-packed batting lineup, although they failed to deliver in the first match. The Heroes are the favorites, although not by a big margin.

Prediction: Mumbai Heroes to win the match.

Punjab De Sher vs Mumbai Heroes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Zee Network

Live Streaming: Zee5

