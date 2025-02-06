Celebrity Cricket League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2025 returns for its highly anticipated 11th edition, set to take place from February 8 to March 2. Over the course of these dates, a total of 17 matches will be played across five venues in a round-robin format, followed by the knockout phase. Each participating team will play four games during the league stage before the competition progresses to the playoffs. The top four teams at the end of the league phase will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners advancing to the final.

This year, the CCL features eight star-studded teams, each captained by a prominent actor from the Indian film industry:

Bengal Tigers – Jisshu Sengupta

Bhojpuri Dabanggs – Manoj Tiwari

Chennai Rhinos – Arya

Karnataka Bulldozers – Sudeep Kichcha

Kerala Strikers – Indrajith Sukumaran

Mumbai Heroes – Saqib Saleem

Punjab De Sher – Sonu Sood

Telugu Warriors – Akhil Akkineni

The defending champions, Bengal Tigers, will look to defend their title, having triumphed over Karnataka Bulldozers in last year’s final. Telugu Warriors remain the most successful team in CCL history with four titles, while Chennai Rhinos and Karnataka Bulldozers have each won two, and Mumbai Heroes have one to their name.

Salman Khan continues to be the face of the tournament as the brand ambassador, adding his star power to this unique blend of cricket and cinema. The CCL brings together different regional film industries, including Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood, offering a thrilling and glamorous fusion of sports and entertainment. Fans can expect an exciting and competitive season as these celebrity-led teams go head-to-head on the cricket field.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Celebrity Cricket League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, February 8

Match 1 - Chennai Rhinos vs Bengal Tigers, Bengaluru, 2:00 PM

Match 2 – Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors, Bengaluru, 6:30 PM

Sunday, February 9

Match 3 – Bengal Tigers vs Punjab De Sher, Delhi, 2:00 PM

Match 4 – Mumbai Heroes vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Delhi, 6:30 PM

Friday, February 14

Match 5 – Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers, Hyderabad, 2:00 PM

Match 6 – Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Telugu Warriors, Hyderabad, 6:30 PM

Saturday, February 15

Match 7 – Mumbai Heroes vs Karnataka Bulldozers, Hyderabad, 2:00 PM

Match 8 – Chennai Rhinos vs Telugu Warriors, Hyderabad, 6:30 PM

Sunday, February 16

Match 9 – Punjab De Sher vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Cuttack, 2:00 PM

Match 10 – Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers, Cuttack, 6:30 PM

Thursday, February 22

Match 11 – Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Chennai Rhinos, Surat, 2:00 PM

Match 12 – Punjab De Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers, Surat, 6:30 PM

Friday, February 23

Match 13 – Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors, Surat, 2:00 PM

Match 14 – Mumbai Heroes vs Punjab De Sher, Surat, 6:30 PM

Saturday, March 1

Semi-Final 1 – 1st vs 4th, TBC, 2:00 PM

Semi-Final 2 – 2nd vs 3rd, TBC, 6:30 PM

Sunday, March 2

Final – TBC vs TBC, TBC, 6:30 PM

Celebrity Cricket League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Celebrity Cricket League 2025 via the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Celebrity Cricket League 2025: Full squads

Chennai Rhinos

Arya Ashok Selvan (c), Bharath, Shaam, Bose Venkat, Hemachandran, Kalaiyarasan, Mahendran, Nandha, Prithvi, Ramana, Sanjay Bharathi, Shanthanu, Sharran, Uday Kumar, Vikranth, Vishnu

Bengal Tigers

Jisshu Sengupta (c), Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy, Aditya Roy Banerjee, Arman Ahamed, Manty, Rahul Mazumder, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Boney, Sourav Das

Karnataka Bulldozers

Kiccha Sudeep (c), Pradeep, Tarun Chandra, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Jai Karthik, Prasanna, Abhimanyu, Bhaskar, Rahul, Rajeev, Dharma, Saurav, Tarun Sudhir, Viswas, Darshan

Telugu Warriors

Akhil Akkineni Venkatesh (c), Sachin Joshi, Sudheer Babu, Tarun, Prince Cecil, Sai Dharam Tej, Ajay, ESD, Ashwin Babu, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Nandakishore, Nikhil, Siddarth, Prabhu, Raghu, Sushanth, Srikanth, Taraka Ratna, Samrat Reddy, Viswa

Punjab De Sher

Sonu Sood (c), Mika Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Ayushmann Khurana, Binnu Dhillon, Manvir Sran, Rahul Dev, Navraj Hans, Jazzy B, Harmeet Singh, Piyush Malhotra, Gulzar Chahal, Roshan Prince, Amrinder Gill, Angad Bedi, Yuvraj Hans, Raju Sharma, Dilraj Khurana

Mumbai Heroes

Saqib Saleem (c), Ritesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Sunil Shetty, Varun Badola, Aftab Shivdasani, Sameer Kochhar, Indraneil Sengupta, Apoorva Lakhia, Kabir Sadanand, Kunal Khemu, Raja Bherwani, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sharad Kelkar, Sohail Khan, Tushar Jalota, Vatsal Seth, Sahil Chaudhary

Bhojpuri Dabanggs

Manoj Tiwari (c), Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ram Pravesh Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Ajhoy Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Prakash Jais, Ayaz Khan, Shailesh Sinha, Vaibhav Raj, Asgar Rashid Khan, Vikas Singh, Akbar Naqvi, Gajender Pratap Dwivedi, Jay Prakash Yadav, Raj Chohan, Pawan Singh, Bobby Singh, Pradeep Pandey, Yash Kumar

