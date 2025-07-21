Celtic Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Celtic Cup 2025 is set to be played between Ireland U19 and Scotland U19 from July 21 to 24. Lisburn Cricket Club and North Down Cricket Club will be hosting the three-game series.

Olly Riley will lead the Irish outfit, while Thomas Knight has been announced as Scotland's captain.

Ireland have already qualified for the 2026 U19 World Cup on virtue of their position in the last edition of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Scottish side will look to prepare themselves for the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifier, set to be played from July 31.

In their last ODI series, Ireland were up against the challenge of Zimbabwe in a five-match affair in Harare earlier this year. The home side secured a 4-1 victory and completely dominated Ireland. Among the current squad members, Adam Leckey (323 runs) and Seb Dijkstra (6 wickets) were the top performers.

Meanwhile, Scotland last appeared in a Tri-Nation tournament last year, which involved England and Ireland. With losses in all four games, they finished at the bottom position in the table. They have undergone a major overhaul in the squad, and Manu Saraswat and Rory Grant will be the key players for them.

Celtic Cup 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, July 21

Match 1 - Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19, Lisburn Cricket Club, 3:30pm IST (11am Local)

Tuesday, July 22

Match 2 - Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19, Lisburn Cricket Club, 3:30pm IST (11am Local)

Thursday, July 24

Match 3 - Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19, North Down Cricket Club, 3:30pm IST (11am Local)

Celtic Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, the series will not be telecasted or live-streamed on any of the platforms around the world.

Celtic Cup 2025: Full Squads

Ireland U19

Alex Armstrong, Seb Dijkstra, Brian Dunphy, Thomas Ford, Adam Leckey, Febin Manoj, Ethan Marshall, Daniel Murray, Luke Murray, Rob O'Brien, Freddie Ogilby, Olly Riley (c), James West, Bruce Whaley.

Scotland U19

Thomas Knight (c), Finlay Carter, Max Chaplin, George Cutler, Rory Grant, Finlay Jones, Ollie Jones, Ali Khan, Olly Pillinger, Ethan Ramsay, Theo Robinson, Manu Saraswat, Ram Sharma, Jake Woodhouse.

