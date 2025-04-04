Ireland Under-19 tour of Zimbabwe 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Zimbabwe U19 are hosting Ireland U19 for a five-match ODI bilateral series from April 3 to 12. The Harare Sports Club is the venue for all games of the series. Oliver Riley is leading the Irish outfit, while Simbarashe Mudzengerere is captaining the Zimbabwe side.

The series will serve as a crucial preparation for the side for the 2026 ICC U19 World Cup, which will be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia. It is the Irish U19 side's first-ever trip to the African nation.

In the first game of the series, Freddie Ogilby (69) was the top contributor as Ireland posted 236 on the board. Panashe Mazai and Tatenda Chimugoro scalped three wickets each for the hosts.

In response, Brandon Ndiweni (48*) top-scored for Zimbabwe, as they sealed the chase with five overs to spare. Reuben Wilson and Febin Manoj bagged two wickets each for the visitors.

It will be interesting to see if the Irish side can make a comeback and level the series. On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the series.

Ireland Under-19 tour of Zimbabwe 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, April 3

1st YODI - Ireland U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 12:45 PM

Saturday, April 5

2nd YODI - Ireland U19 Men v Zimbabwe U19, 12:45 PM

Monday, April 7

3rd YODI - Ireland U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 12:45 PM

Wednesday, April 10

4th YODI - Ireland U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 12:45 PM

Thursday, April 12

5th YODI - Ireland U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 12:45 PM

Ireland Under-19 tour of Zimbabwe 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live-streaming of the matches will be available on the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel.

Ireland Under-19 tour of Zimbabwe 2025: Full squads

Ireland U19

James West, Robert O’Brien, Daniel Murray, Ethan Marshall, Febin Manoj. Sebastian Dijkstra, Sebastian Yeates, Freddie Ogilby, Leckey Adam, Alex Armstrong, Oliver Riley (c), Peter le Roux, Reuben Wilson, Thomas Ford

Zimbabwe U19

Ambitious Muduma, Benny Zuze, Brandon Ndiweni, Brendon Senzere, Rowyn Konson, Dhruv Patel, Kirby Madaramete, Leeroy Chiwaula, Marshall Mashava, Michael Blignut, Nawej Mutumwa, Kian Blignaut, Kupakwashe Muradzi, Mazai Panashe Mazai, Ryan Moyo, Samuel Muyambo, Shelton Mazvitorera, Simbarashe Mudzengerere (c), Tatenda Banda, Tatenda Chimugoro

