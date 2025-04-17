Central American Cricket Championships 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Central American Cricket Championships, organized by Panama Cricket, will take place from Thursday, April 17, to Monday, April 21, at the Clayton Panama Ground. Spanning five days, the tournament will feature eight matches, including the playoffs, as four competitive teams vie for the prestigious title. This marks the tenth edition of the tournament, which has garnered considerable excitement among cricket enthusiasts.

The teams participating in this year’s championship are Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Notably, the Turks and Caicos Islands will be playing their first international match in 17 years, having last competed in 2008. Costa Rica, on the other hand, enters the tournament with momentum, coming off a 5-1 series victory against the Falkland Islands.

Panama's last outing was against Mexico in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier, where they faced off in a competitive contest. Defending champions Mexico will be aiming to retain their title and continue their dominance in the region.

The opening match of the tournament will see Costa Rica facing off against Mexico, while the second encounter will feature Panama taking on the Turks and Caicos Islands. With high stakes and talented teams, this year’s Central American Cricket Championships promises to deliver thrilling cricket action.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Central American Cricket Championships 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, April 17

Match 1 - Costa Rica vs Mexico, 8.30pm

Friday, April 18

Match 2 - Panama vs Turks and Caicos Islands, 1.30am

Match 3 - Panama vs Costa Rica, 8.30pm

Saturday, April 19

Match 4 - Mexico vs Turks and Caicos Islands, 1.30am

Match 5 - Costa Rica vs Turks and Caicos Islands, 8.30pm

Sunday, April 20

Match 6 - Panama vs Mexico, 1.30am

3rd Place Play-Off - TBC vs TBC, 8.30pm

Monday, April 21

Final - TBC vs TBC, 1.30am

Central American Cricket Championships 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the Central American Cricket Championships 2025 are not available for the fans in India.

Central American Cricket Championships 2025: Full Squads

Panama

Ahmed Patel, Breeze Ahir, Mahmud Jasat, Parth Ahir, Parth Jayeshbhai Patel, Sohel Ebrahim Desai, Yusyf Kachhalia, Faizan Patel, Irfan Hafejee, Nikunj Ahir, Rahul Ahir, Yusuf Ebrahim Akalwaya, Anilkumar Natubhai Ahir, Khandubhai Ahir, Abdullah Jasat, Dilip Dahyabhai Ahir, Sanjay Kumar Ahir.

Mexico

Kashigoud Patil, Puneet Arora, Rupesh Kumar Singh, Luis Hermida, Revanakumar Ankad, Shantanu Kaveri, Shashikant Hirugade, Praveen Santhanakrishnan, Rohit Poojary, Dhruv Mutreja, Pradeep Mohanarangam, Pratik Singh, Shoaib Golra, Yashvanth Jasti.

Costa Rica

Kendall Altamirano, Kumar Shivam, Pushkaraj Naringrekar, Santosh Shanmugam, Yeudy Altamirano, Deepak Rawat, Fabian Villalobos, Mirza Fahad, Sachin Ravikumar, Badri Narayanan, Gaurav Singhdeo, Ankit Patel, Dhanush Ganesh, Rakesh Bharathan, Sham Murari, Sudesh Pillai.

Turks and Caicos Islands

Yet to be announced.

