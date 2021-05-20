Central Europe Cup T20 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Czech Republic, Luxembourg and Austria will face each other twice in the 2021 edition of the Central Europe Cup T20.

Two matches will be played each day from May 21 to 23. The team that will finish atop the points table will be crowned champions.

None of the teams have played international cricket in a long time but the Czech and Austrian cricketers recently competed in the European Cricket Series (ECS). These two sides are expected to fight it out for the Central Europe Cup T20.

All six matches will be held at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Central Europe Cup T20 2021 Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 21, Friday

Match 1, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg at 1:30 PM

Match 2, Austria vs Luxembourg at 6:00 PM

May 22, Saturday

Match 3, Czech Republic vs Austria at 1:30 PM

Match 4, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg at 6:00 PM

May 23, Sunday

Match 5, Luxembourg vs Austria at 1:30 PM

Match 6, Czech Republic vs Austria at 6:00 PM

*All matches will take place at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague

Central Europe Cup T20 2021 Live Streaming Details

All matches will be live-streamed on Czech Cricket's YouTube Channel.

Central Europe Cup T20 2021 Squads

Czech Republic

Arun Ashokan, Keyur Mehta, Zahid Mahmood, Edward Knowles, Kushal Mendon, Abdul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Sagar Madhireddy, Paul Taylor, Sameera Maduranga, Javed Iqbal, Smit Patel, Sudesh Wickramasekara(c), Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Hilal Ahmad(wk), Sahil Grover(wk).

Luxembourg

Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Reinhardt Heyns, Timothy Baker, Tony Whiteman, Aanand Pandey, Ankush Nanda, Atif Kamal, Pankaj Malav, Shameek Vats, William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Anshuman Singh, Mohit Dixit, Roshan Vishwanath, Joost Mees(c & wk).

Austria

Mirza Ahsan, Kunal Joshi, Jaweed Sadran, Navin Wijesekera,Razmal Shigiwal(c), Zeshan Arif, Aqib Iqbal, Aman Habibullah, Mark Simpson-Parker, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel Bilal Zalmai, Rayhaan Ahamed, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Sahel Zadran(wk).