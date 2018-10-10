A century on debut: 4 Indian legends Prithvi Shaw would look to emulate

Prithvi Shaw is on the brink of creating history if he scores a hundred in the second Test at Hyderabad against the West Indies. He will become the youngest player in the World to score two hundred in his first two Test matches.

Before Prithvi Shaw, 14 Indian players have scored hundreds on debut. Out of these 14, for 8 players it was their first and last hundred. Again, none of these 8 players crossed the individual landmark of representing India in 25 Test matches.

Two players from the current generation, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have scored more centuries after their debut hundreds. They are the two exceptional white ball cricketers who don’t find a place in the present Indian Test team. But their Test career is not over yet by any stretch of the imagination.

That leaves with 4 players whom Prithvi Shaw could emulate. And those four happened to be the legends of Indian cricket. Again those four are different personalities. Prithvi Shaw should strive to master each of their unique qualities. Aggressive leadership qualities from one, Aggressive batting from another, artistic batting from one and courteous manners from another.

Apart from emulating their fabulous cricket skills, Prithvi shaw should look up to these four gentlemen for their distinctive qualities both as a cricketer and as a person.

Here is a list of those 4 Indian legends.

#1 Sourav Ganguly

The Dada who changed the face of Indian Cricket

Tests – 113 – Innings-188- Runs – 7212- Avg-42- 100s-16- 200s -1 -50s-35

Sourav Ganguly scored centuries in his first 2 Tests at Lord’s and Trent Bridge. Apart from scoring so many runs in Test cricket, Ganguly went on to become one of the greatest batsmen in one day cricket where he scored more than 11,000 runs. Together with Sachin, Ganguly formed one of the best opening partnership in one-day matches. His off-side play was a treat to watch which prompted the popular commentator Geoff Boycott to describe him as “ God of offside” and “Prince of Kolkata”

Ganguly is the “Dada” of Indian cricket who will be best remembered for his aggressive leadership qualities. He has changed the face of Indian cricket and cultivated the pattern of fight unto death among the players. The opposition players all had a love-hate relationship with Ganguly. They either loved him or hated him, but couldn’t ignore him. Of course, no one could ignore Ganguly’s talent as a batsman and his inspirational leadership.

The sledging Australians were given a taste of their own medicine. Ganguly had the audacity to make the Australian captain Steve Waugh to wait for the toss. He had the courage to fight fire with fire. He will forever be remembered for his jersey waving act at the Lord’s balcony.

Ganguly’s arrival brought about rare overseas Test wins for India. Under Ganguly, India reached the final of World Cup 2003.

Players like Virender Sehwag, V.V.S Laxman, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh have all flourished under him. Ganguly had the vision to promote Sehwag at the top of the order which changed his career upside down.

Prithvi Shaw was the captain of the Indian under 19 team which won the 50 over World Cup last year. He could be a captaincy material in future and who better than Sourav Ganguly to look up to.

