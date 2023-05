CG United Women's Super50 Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The CG United Women's Super50 Cup 2023 is all set to commence on Monday, May 8, with the Windward Islands Women taking on Guyana Women in the season opener.

Barbados Women, Guyana Women, Jamaica Women, Leeward Islands Women, Trinidad and Tobago Women, and Windward Islands Women are all set to face each other in a round-robin format across nine days.

A lot of experienced female Caribbean cricketers are all set to be part of this exciting event including the likes of Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews. The matches of the CG United Women's Super50 Cup 2023 will be played at various venues across St Kitts, West Indies.

CG United Women's Super50 Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, May 8

Windward Islands Women vs Guyana Women, Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts, 7:30 PM

Leeward Islands Women vs Jamaica Women, St. Paul's Sports Complex, Basseterre, St Kitts, 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago Women vs Barbados Women, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, May 10

Jamaica Women vs Trinidad and Tobago Women, St. Paul's Sports Complex, Basseterre, St Kitts, 7:30 PM

Guyana Women vs Barbados Women, Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts, 7:30 PM

Windward Islands Women vs Leeward Islands Women, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, 7:30 PM

Friday, May 12

Trinidad and Tobago Women vs Windward Islands Women, St. Paul's Sports Complex, Basseterre, St Kitts, 7:30 PM

Jamaica Women vs Barbados Women, Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts, 7:30 PM

Guyana Women vs Leeward Islands Women, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, 7:30 PM

Monday, May 15

Jamaica Women vs Guyana Women, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, 7:30 PM

Leeward Islands Women vs Trinidad and Tobago Women, Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts, 7:30 PM

Barbados Women vs Windward Islands Women, St. Paul's Sports Complex, Basseterre, St Kitts, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, May 17

Leeward Islands Women vs Barbados Women, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago Women vs Guyana Women, St. Paul's Sports Complex, Basseterre, St Kitts, 7:30 PM

Jamaica Women vs Windward Islands Women, Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts, 7:30 PM

CG United Women's Super50 Cup 2023: Live-Streaming Details

The live streaming of all the games will be available on the Fancode App and Website for fans in India. The tour pass will cost INR 39/-.

CG United Women's Super50 Cup 2023: Full Squads

Windward Islands Women

The Courts Invitational - Women's T10 (CPL)

Amiah Gilbert, Malika Edward, Namiah Marcellin, Tracy Byron, Carena Noel, Kimone Homer, Nerissa Crafton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Abini St Jean (Wk), Earnisha Fontaine (Wk), Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Pearl Etienne

Barbados Women

New Zealand v West Indies - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Allison Gordon, Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Asabi Callender, Hayley Matthews (c), Naijanni Cumberbatch, Alisa Scantlebury, Kycia Knight (Wk), Trishan Holder (Wk), Aaliyah Williams, Keila Elliott, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Shanika Bruce, Theanny Herbert-Mayers

Jamaica Women

Australia v West Indies - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Chedean Nation, Keneshia Ferron, Natasha McLean, Shereka Shelton, Celina Whyte, Kate Wilmott, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Sherene Burnett, Stafanie Taylor (c), Lena Scott (Wk), Rashada Williams (Wk), Jody-Ann Brown, Nicole Campbell, Vanessa Watts

Trinidad and Tobago Women

England v West Indies - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Britney Cooper, Djenaba Joseph, KD Jazz Mitchell, Samara Ramnath, Shania Abdool, Lee-Ann Kirby, Selene O'neil, Shalini Samaroo, Reniece Boyce (Wk), Shunelle Sawh (Wk), Anisa Mohammed (c), Karishma Ramharack, Kirbyina Alexander, Steffie Soogrim

Guyana Women

Australia v West Indies - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Katana Mentore, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Analesia D'Aguiar, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Plaffianna Millington, Realeanna Grimmond, Tilleya Madramoot, Ashmini Munisar, Cyanna Retemiah, Kaysia Schultz, Nyia Latchman, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond

Leeward Islands Women

Davronique Maynard, Jahzara Claxton, Jenisen Richards, Saneldo Willett, Amanda Edwards, Cherry-Anne Moses, Divya Saxena, Kimberly Anthony, Tonya Martin, Tynetta Mckoy, Terez Parker, Davanna Claxton, Melicia Clarke, Rozel Liburd

Poll : 0 votes