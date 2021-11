Challenger Trophy Men’s Under 19 One Day Limited Overs 2021/22: Full schedule, squads and match timings in IST

The 2021/22 Challenger Trophy Men’s Under 19 One Day Limited Overs tournament is all set to commence on 2nd November in Gujarat.

The tournament is organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), featuring new and exciting talents from all over the country.

India A, India B, India C, India D, India E and India F are the six teams competing in the tournament. A total of 15 matches will take place in a round-robin-style contest, with each team playing once against the other side.

The matches will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium Grounds A and B in Motera and Gujarat College Cricket Ground A in Ahmedabad.

Challenger Trophy Men’s Under 19 One Day Limited Overs 2021/22: Full Schedule and Match Timings

November 2

India A vs India B (Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘A’, Motera)

India C vs India D (Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’, Motera)

India E vs India F (Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’, Ahmedabad)

November 4

India B vs India D (Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘A’, Motera)

India A vs India E (Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’, Motera)

India C vs India F (Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’, Ahmedabad)

November 6

India D vs India F (Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘A’, Motera)

India A vs India C (Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’, Motera)

India B vs India E (Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’, Ahmedabad)

November 8

India A vs India F (Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘A’, Motera)

India D vs India E (Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’, Motera)

India B vs India C (Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’, Ahmedabad)

November 10

India C vs India E (Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘A’, Motera)

India B vs India F (Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’, Motera)

India A vs India D (Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’, Ahmedabad)

*All matches of the competition will begin at 9 AM IST

Challenger Trophy Men’s Under 19 One Day Limited Overs 2021/22: Squads

India A

Manav Parakh Harshdeep Singh, Salaudeen, Ravi Kumar, Abishek Porel, AG Chouhan, Ahaan Poddar, Rohan Hazarika, Aarya Desai, Yash Dhull, Harsh Desai, Garv Sangwan, Neyan Kangayan, Ayaz Khan, Vipraj Nigam

India B

R Vimal Khumar, Swastik, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Sahil Raj, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Siddharth Yadav, Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah, Smaran R, Vijay Yadav, Sarvesh Rohilla, Rajangad Bawa, Shoun Roger, Mohit Shibu, Vijay S Viswanath, Murugan Abhishek

India C

B Sachin, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aryan Dalal, Divij Mehra, Satyam Baaliyan, KS Rathore, P Vignesh, Vijay Kumar, RS Hangargekar, Udit Yadav, Dharmveer Saini, Mayank Shandilya, Rajan Deep, Rohan S, Md Faiz

India D

Shubham Kushwah, Chinmay NA, Harnoor Singh, Priyanshu Moliya, Dhanush Gowda R, Ankur, Vasu Vats, Shashank M, SK Rasheed, Varun Nayanar, KS Tambe, Vivek Kumar, Arya Thakur, M Deepak, SS Dhas

India E

Rishith Reddy, Aayush Singh Thakur, Vignesh Reddy, Sraman Nigrodh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sk Jani Basha, Vicky Ostwal, K Krithik Reddy, Raghav Angra, Nh Sachdev, P M Singh Rathore, Debopratim Halder, Danish Malewar, Yash Tandel, Shashwat Dangwal

India F

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prince Badiani, Dinesh Bana, Aum Kanabar, Parteek, Raja Swarnkar, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Sushil K Barik, Nishant Sindhu, Aaradhya Yadav, Rohan Nair, Uday Saharan, Arshin Kulkarni, Ansh Gosai, T A Hemanth Kumar, Yatendra Prajapati

Edited by Diptanil Roy