ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 run getters of 2017 from the participating nations

A look at the best batsmen of 2017 in ODIs in terms of runs scored.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2017, 00:23 IST

The best batting side might just run away with this trophy given the nature of the pitches in England

The eight edition of the Champions Trophy is set to entertain cricket fans across the globe. For the second time in a row, England will be hosting the event and the conditions are expected to favour the batsmen, with bucket loads of runs likely to ensue in the next few weeks.

While the expected favourites - India, Australia, South Africa and England - are shaping up well for the multi-nation event, the likes of Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan will look to surprise the favourites to secure a berth in the semi-finals.

When Bangladesh muster up scores like 341 and Pakistan chase it down, you know that the pitches are full of runs. Add to it the fact that England have scored 300+ in 10 their last 11 games batting first. The statistics are scary to look at, especially if you aren't from England.

While England’s exploits in 2017 are eye-catching, they aren't the only team to consistently hit 300+ scores. South Africa have all of their top 4 batsmen in the top 10 of ICC batsmen rankings in ODIs.

Here we take a look at the top run scorers in 2017 so far from the participants. Don't be surprised to see quite a few South African and Englishmen in the list. But do one of them top the list?

#5 Joe Root (England) - 527 runs

Joe Root has been a solid no.3 for England

Matches - 10, Runs - 527, Avg - 65.87, SR - 86.11, HS - 101

Joe Root has been England's go-to-man in all forms of the game, especially Tests. Root has had a brilliant 2017 so far and lies in the top half of the run scorers list. The dynamic no.3 batsman has got it all - playing with soft hands to the maniac slog sweep or the Maxwell-esque reverse hit.

Root started the year with back to back half-centuries to end the series against India before recording 90* and 101 against the West Indies in their backyard. He made a surprising decision to play against the Irish and shone with both bat and ball giving England more options with the ball in the Champions Trophy.

There is no doubting the credentials of this wonderful player and the big Trophy at stake might continue to bring out the best in him.