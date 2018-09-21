Time for Ravindra Jadeja to make an ODI comeback?

Bimarsh Adhikari

Ravindra Jadeja

Although some questions were raised on the inclusion of India's ODI all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in India's Asia Cup squad after Hardik Pandya suffered an unfortunate injury, in his first ODI match after a while, he delivered with the ball against Bangladesh as he finished with figures of 10-0-29-4.

Now, assuming that Jadeja continues such performances throughout the tournament, should he be considered for the 2019 World Cup? As the captains of various teams and cricket pundits have spoken, Asia Cup is a preparation for the WC and an opportunity to experiment and figure out the best combinations in all the departments. So, can Jadeja be a future prospect for India once again?

Jadeja has been one of India's fine ODI all-rounders and has performed well in big tournaments, especially in English conditions. Since the upcoming World Cup is scheduled to be held in England, he may be a strong contender for the role of an all-rounder in India's ODI team. However, once Hardik Pandya becomes fit again, it'd difficult for Jadeja to adjust in the team. Still, his inclusion strengthens India's batting and his experience would help India in big tournaments. So, will it be sensible to add him in the Indian setup instead of Kedar Jadhav? A big headache for the team management.

Now, another way to include Jadeja is by removing either of Chahal or Kuldeep. Though the spin-twins have won India many games, if Jadeja outperforms either of them in the future, it would be fair enough to have Jadeja in the starting XI as he contributes with the bat as well. Even his contributions on the field can't be underestimated. So, it would be a wise gamble to try with Jadeja in the playing XI.

On the other hand, what wrong have Chahal and Kuldeep done to be excluded from the XI? Both have been bowling excellently in the middle overs in tandem, and have been picking up a lot of wickets. Most batsmen find it hard to read their deliveries and therefore get trapped. Plus, they have age by their side and can be long-term prospects for India. Thus, they have done nothing wrong from their side to be removed from the team.

Finally, I'm glad I am not the one having to make the tough decision. The team management can't drop Jadeja if he performs well, can't drop either of Kuldeep-Chahal as well if they continue their current performances. So, will the team management think of dropping Hardik Pandya or Kedar Jadhav? Well, I don't know. The time will answer all these questions.